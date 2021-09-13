LOCAL STOCKS

MONDAY FINAL

Alliant Energy;59.43

American AT&T;27.52

AutoZone;1,553.10

Bank of Montreal;101.77

BP Amoco;25.04

Blackhawk Bancorp;35.50

Chevron/Texaco;97.97

Corteva;43.14

Ecolab;224.46

EnPro;83.04

Exelon;50.56

Exxon;55.37

Foot Locker;50.46

Ford;12.99

General Electric;104.46

General Motors;50.82

Goodyear;16.32

Honeywell;223.60

Hormel;42.68

IBM;138.15

Ingredion;87.34

International Paper;58.60

JP Morgan Chase;159.86

Kellogg;63.40

McDonalds;241.21

Motorola;241.75

Newell;25.05

Northrop Grumman;353.70

Pepsi Inc;155.76

Raytheon Technologies;83.64

Regal Beloit;151.01

Sensient Tech;90.33

Stanley B&D;186.46

U.S. Steel;25.38

ViacomCBS;44.83

Volkswagen;33.51

Walgreens;49.18

Wal-Mart;145.06

W.W. Grainger;413.24

Woodward Governor;123.11

Dow Jones;34,869.63 up 261.91

NASDAQ;15,105.58 down 9.91

S&P 500;4,468.73 up 10.15

Utilities;927.28 down 186

NYSE Volume;900,543,484

