LOCAL STOCKSMONDAY FINALAlliant Energy;59.43American AT&T;27.52AutoZone;1,553.10Bank of Montreal;101.77BP Amoco;25.04Blackhawk Bancorp;35.50Chevron/Texaco;97.97Corteva;43.14Ecolab;224.46EnPro;83.04Exelon;50.56Exxon;55.37Foot Locker;50.46Ford;12.99General Electric;104.46General Motors;50.82Goodyear;16.32Honeywell;223.60Hormel;42.68IBM;138.15Ingredion;87.34International Paper;58.60JP Morgan Chase;159.86Kellogg;63.40McDonalds;241.21Motorola;241.75Newell;25.05Northrop Grumman;353.70Pepsi Inc;155.76Raytheon Technologies;83.64Regal Beloit;151.01Sensient Tech;90.33Stanley B&D;186.46U.S. Steel;25.38ViacomCBS;44.83Volkswagen;33.51Walgreens;49.18Wal-Mart;145.06W.W. Grainger;413.24Woodward Governor;123.11Dow Jones;34,869.63 up 261.91NASDAQ;15,105.58 down 9.91S&P 500;4,468.73 up 10.15Utilities;927.28 down 186NYSE Volume;900,543,484