LOCAL STOCKSFRIDAY FINALAlliant Energy;59.77American AT&T;27.18AutoZone;1,550.56Bank of Montreal;100.88BP Amoco;24.50Blackhawk Bancorp;35.50Chevron/Texaco;96.07Corteva;43.42Ecolab;225.84EnPro;82.93Exelon;49.91Exxon;53.98Foot Locker;52.20Ford;12.68General Electric;102General Motors;49.49Goodyear;15.74Honeywell;222.37Hormel;42.31IBM;137.02Ingredion;86.22International Paper;58.35JP Morgan Chase;157.36Kellogg;62.74McDonalds;239.18Motorola;242.68Newell;24.89Northrop Grumman;354.10Pepsi Inc;155.46Raytheon Technologies;83Regal Beloit;149.74Sensient Tech;91.08Stanley B&D;186.42U.S. Steel;25.92ViacomCBS;43.90Volkswagen;33.04Walgreens;49.45Wal-Mart;145.89W.W. Grainger;415.23Woodward Governor;120.84Dow Jones;34,607.72 down 271.66NASDAQ;15,115.49 down 132.76S&P 500;4,458.58 down 34.70Utilities;929.14 down 14.94NYSE Volume;819,675,984