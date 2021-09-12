LOCAL STOCKS

FRIDAY FINAL

Alliant Energy;59.77

American AT&T;27.18

AutoZone;1,550.56

Bank of Montreal;100.88

BP Amoco;24.50

Blackhawk Bancorp;35.50

Chevron/Texaco;96.07

Corteva;43.42

Ecolab;225.84

EnPro;82.93

Exelon;49.91

Exxon;53.98

Foot Locker;52.20

Ford;12.68

General Electric;102

General Motors;49.49

Goodyear;15.74

Honeywell;222.37

Hormel;42.31

IBM;137.02

Ingredion;86.22

International Paper;58.35

JP Morgan Chase;157.36

Kellogg;62.74

McDonalds;239.18

Motorola;242.68

Newell;24.89

Northrop Grumman;354.10

Pepsi Inc;155.46

Raytheon Technologies;83

Regal Beloit;149.74

Sensient Tech;91.08

Stanley B&D;186.42

U.S. Steel;25.92

ViacomCBS;43.90

Volkswagen;33.04

Walgreens;49.45

Wal-Mart;145.89

W.W. Grainger;415.23

Woodward Governor;120.84

Dow Jones;34,607.72 down 271.66

NASDAQ;15,115.49 down 132.76

S&P 500;4,458.58 down 34.70

Utilities;929.14 down 14.94

NYSE Volume;819,675,984

Recommended for you