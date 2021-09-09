Markets 9-10 Sep 9, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LOCAL STOCKSTHURSDAY FINALAlliant Energy;60.70American AT&T;27.42AutoZone;1,551.89Bank of Montreal;101.35BP Amoco;24.31Blackhawk Bancorp;36Chevron/Texaco;96Corteva;43.58Ecolab;227.51EnPro;83.31Exelon;50.23Exxon;54.09Foot Locker;53.68Ford;12.76General Electric;103.29General Motors;48.42Goodyear;15.72Honeywell;222.93Hormel;42.20IBM;137.74Ingredion;86.28International Paper;58.58JP Morgan Chase;159.19Kellogg;63McDonalds;238.61Motorola;244Newell;25.62Northrop Grumman;356.78Pepsi Inc;155.73Raytheon Technologies;83.66Regal Beloit;148.80Sensient Tech;90.67Stanley B&D;188.55U.S. Steel;25.72ViacomCBS;44.63Volkswagen;32.84Walgreens;50.57Wal-Mart;146.42W.W. Grainger;416.54Woodward Governor;119.09Dow Jones;34,879.38 down 151.69NASDAQ;15,248.25 down 38.38S&P 500;4,493.28 down 20.79Utilities;944.08 dow 5.04NYSE Volume;830,653,237 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Suspicious death reported on Portland Avenue in Beloit School board math: Add one, subtract two Beloit police investigating fourth homicide of 2021 Prestige Dance Company opens in Morgan Square Gun, drugs and large sum of money recovered following police action in Beloit Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime