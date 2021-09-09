LOCAL STOCKS

THURSDAY FINAL

Alliant Energy;60.70

American AT&T;27.42

AutoZone;1,551.89

Bank of Montreal;101.35

BP Amoco;24.31

Blackhawk Bancorp;36

Chevron/Texaco;96

Corteva;43.58

Ecolab;227.51

EnPro;83.31

Exelon;50.23

Exxon;54.09

Foot Locker;53.68

Ford;12.76

General Electric;103.29

General Motors;48.42

Goodyear;15.72

Honeywell;222.93

Hormel;42.20

IBM;137.74

Ingredion;86.28

International Paper;58.58

JP Morgan Chase;159.19

Kellogg;63

McDonalds;238.61

Motorola;244

Newell;25.62

Northrop Grumman;356.78

Pepsi Inc;155.73

Raytheon Technologies;83.66

Regal Beloit;148.80

Sensient Tech;90.67

Stanley B&D;188.55

U.S. Steel;25.72

ViacomCBS;44.63

Volkswagen;32.84

Walgreens;50.57

Wal-Mart;146.42

W.W. Grainger;416.54

Woodward Governor;119.09

Dow Jones;34,879.38 down 151.69

NASDAQ;15,248.25 down 38.38

S&P 500;4,493.28 down 20.79

Utilities;944.08 dow 5.04

NYSE Volume;830,653,237

Recommended for you