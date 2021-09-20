LOCAL STOCKS

MONDAY FINAL

Alliant Energy 57.90

American AT&T 27.21

AutoZone 1,585.16

Bank of Montreal 97.60

BP Amoco 24.83

Blackhawk Bancorp 35.50

Chevron/Texaco 94.78

Corteva 41.49

Ecolab 217.09

EnPro 81.07

Exelon 49.71

Exxon 53.69

Foot Locker 49.96

Ford 12.82

General Electric 99.81

General Motors 49.37

Goodyear 16.51

Honeywell 215.73

Hormel 41.70

IBM 134.31

Ingredion 86.78

International Paper 55.88

JP Morgan Chase 152.98

Kellogg 63.39

McDonalds 239.09

Motorola 234.25

Newell 23.97

Northrop Grumman 348.81

Pepsi Inc 153.61

Raytheon Technologies 83.45

Regal Beloit 140.74

Sensient Tech 89.85

Stanley B&D 183.99

U.S. Steel 21.84

ViacomCBS 43.03

Volkswagen 30.48

Walgreens 48.40

Wal-Mart 142.74

W.W. Grainger 404.18

Woodward Governor 117.32

Dow Jones 33,970.47 down 614.41

NASDAQ 14,713.90 down 330.07

S&P 500 4,357.73 down 75.26

Utilities 901.54 down 2.26

NYSE Volume 1,216,707,895

Recommended for you