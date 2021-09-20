Markets 9--21 Sep 20, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LOCAL STOCKSMONDAY FINALAlliant Energy 57.90American AT&T 27.21AutoZone 1,585.16Bank of Montreal 97.60BP Amoco 24.83Blackhawk Bancorp 35.50Chevron/Texaco 94.78Corteva 41.49Ecolab 217.09EnPro 81.07Exelon 49.71Exxon 53.69Foot Locker 49.96Ford 12.82General Electric 99.81General Motors 49.37Goodyear 16.51Honeywell 215.73Hormel 41.70IBM 134.31Ingredion 86.78International Paper 55.88JP Morgan Chase 152.98Kellogg 63.39McDonalds 239.09Motorola 234.25Newell 23.97Northrop Grumman 348.81Pepsi Inc 153.61Raytheon Technologies 83.45Regal Beloit 140.74Sensient Tech 89.85Stanley B&D 183.99U.S. Steel 21.84ViacomCBS 43.03Volkswagen 30.48Walgreens 48.40Wal-Mart 142.74W.W. Grainger 404.18Woodward Governor 117.32Dow Jones 33,970.47 down 614.41NASDAQ 14,713.90 down 330.07S&P 500 4,357.73 down 75.26Utilities 901.54 down 2.26NYSE Volume 1,216,707,895 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit woman charged after allegedly leaving young children unattended for over 12 hours Interstate construction expected to wrap up in December Beloit School District admin recommend hire of ousted TLA Principal Karns Riddle joins TLA, making for an all-Black school leadership team Beloit man arrested, faces drug charges Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime