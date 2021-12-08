LOCAL STOCKS

WEDNESDAY FINAL

Alliant Energy;58.33

American AT&T;23.17

AutoZone;1,988.86

Bank of Montreal;109.06

BP Amoco;27.50

Blackhawk Bancorp;34.75

Chevron/Texaco;118.45

Corteva;48.11

Ecolab;232.30

EnPro;108.03

Exelon;53.43

Exxon;62.45

Foot Locker;44.35

Ford;19.81

General Electric;98.28

General Motors;60.78

Goodyear;22.25

Honeywell;204.65

Hormel;42.79

IBM;123.02

Ingredion;97.15

International Paper;46.40

JP Morgan Chase;160.71

Kellogg;62.02

McDonalds;259.58

Motorola;253.69

Newell;22.84

Northrop Grumman;364.09

Pepsi Inc;166.52

Raytheon Technologies;86.50

Regal Rexnord;163.61

Sensient Tech;99.23

Stanley B&D;192.22

U.S. Steel;23.59

ViacomCBS;35.58

Volkswagen;31.83

Walgreens;48.50

Wal-Mart;137.15

W.W. Grainger;505.70

Woodward Governor;108.93

Dow Jones;35,754.75 up 35.32

NASDAQ;15,786.99 up 100.07

S&P 500;4,701.21 up 14.46

Utilities;932.63 down 1.49

NYSE Volume;926,666,583

