Markets 12-9 Dec 8, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LOCAL STOCKSWEDNESDAY FINALAlliant Energy;58.33American AT&T;23.17AutoZone;1,988.86Bank of Montreal;109.06BP Amoco;27.50Blackhawk Bancorp;34.75Chevron/Texaco;118.45Corteva;48.11Ecolab;232.30EnPro;108.03Exelon;53.43Exxon;62.45Foot Locker;44.35Ford;19.81General Electric;98.28General Motors;60.78Goodyear;22.25Honeywell;204.65Hormel;42.79IBM;123.02Ingredion;97.15International Paper;46.40JP Morgan Chase;160.71Kellogg;62.02McDonalds;259.58Motorola;253.69Newell;22.84Northrop Grumman;364.09Pepsi Inc;166.52Raytheon Technologies;86.50Regal Rexnord;163.61Sensient Tech;99.23Stanley B&D;192.22U.S. Steel;23.59ViacomCBS;35.58Volkswagen;31.83Walgreens;48.50Wal-Mart;137.15W.W. Grainger;505.70Woodward Governor;108.93Dow Jones;35,754.75 up 35.32NASDAQ;15,786.99 up 100.07S&P 500;4,701.21 up 14.46Utilities;932.63 down 1.49NYSE Volume;926,666,583 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit family wins holiday makeover Beloit council to consider changes to animal ordinance Fatal fire reported at Beloit bar Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers Ho-Chunk Nation to meet with federal officials next week over Beloit casino plan Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime