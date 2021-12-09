LOCAL STOCKS

THURSDAY FINAL

Alliant Energy;58.14

American AT&T;22.94

AutoZone;1,965.83

Bank of Montreal;108.40

BP Amoco;27.16

Blackhawk Bancorp;34.75

Chevron/Texaco;118.14

Corteva;48.03

Ecolab;230.35

EnPro;106.76

Exelon;53.14

Exxon;62.61

Foot Locker;44.78

Ford;19.57

General Electric;97.83

General Motors;59.62

Goodyear;22.42

Honeywell;206

Hormel;44.80

IBM;123.57

Ingredion;96.37

International Paper;46.17

JP Morgan Chase;160.46

Kellogg;62.03

McDonalds;262.34

Motorola;259.18

Newell;22.78

Northrop Grumman;367.86

Pepsi Inc;166.31

Raytheon Technologies;86.16

Regal Rexnord;163.19

Sensient Tech;98.91

Stanley B&D;192

U.S. Steel;23.04

ViacomCBS;34.44

Volkswagen;31

Walgreens;49.17

Wal-Mart;138.50

W.W. Grainger;503.55

Woodward Governor;107.84

Dow Jones;35,754.69 down 0.06

NASDAQ;15,517.37 down 269.62

S&P 500;4,667.45 down 33.76

Utilities;931.13 down 1.50

NYSE Volume;863,088,365

