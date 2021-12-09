Markets 12-10 Dec 9, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LOCAL STOCKSTHURSDAY FINALAlliant Energy;58.14American AT&T;22.94AutoZone;1,965.83Bank of Montreal;108.40BP Amoco;27.16Blackhawk Bancorp;34.75Chevron/Texaco;118.14Corteva;48.03Ecolab;230.35EnPro;106.76Exelon;53.14Exxon;62.61Foot Locker;44.78Ford;19.57General Electric;97.83General Motors;59.62Goodyear;22.42Honeywell;206Hormel;44.80IBM;123.57Ingredion;96.37International Paper;46.17JP Morgan Chase;160.46Kellogg;62.03McDonalds;262.34Motorola;259.18Newell;22.78Northrop Grumman;367.86Pepsi Inc;166.31Raytheon Technologies;86.16Regal Rexnord;163.19Sensient Tech;98.91Stanley B&D;192U.S. Steel;23.04ViacomCBS;34.44Volkswagen;31Walgreens;49.17Wal-Mart;138.50W.W. Grainger;503.55Woodward Governor;107.84Dow Jones;35,754.69 down 0.06NASDAQ;15,517.37 down 269.62S&P 500;4,667.45 down 33.76Utilities;931.13 down 1.50NYSE Volume;863,088,365 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit council to consider changes to animal ordinance Fatal fire reported at Beloit bar Beloit family wins holiday makeover High Tide: Local entrepreneur ready for new adventure as Hanson's set to reopen Ho-Chunk Nation to meet with federal officials next week over Beloit casino plan Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime