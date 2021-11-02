Markets 11-3 Nov 2, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LOCAL STOCKSTUESDAY FINALAlliant Energy;57.08American AT&T;25.23AutoZone;1,788.15Bank of Montreal;110.14BP Amoco;27.94Blackhawk Bancorp;35.25Chevron/Texaco;113.83Corteva;42.84Ecolab;226.91EnPro;92.35Exelon;53.74Exxon;64.82Foot Locker;49.06Ford;18.01General Electric;106.69General Motors;55.59Goodyear;21.09Honeywell;221.19Hormel;43.07IBM;126.18Ingredion;92.51International Paper;48.95JP Morgan Chase;170.47Kellogg;62.53McDonalds;249.24Motorola;251.51Newell;23.87Northrop Grumman;353.20Pepsi Inc;162.74Raytheon Technologies;87.80Regal Rexnord;160.06Sensient Tech;96.98Stanley B&D;182.88U.S. Steel;25.86ViacomCBS;40.02Volkswagen;33.42Walgreens;47.75Wal-Mart;149.72W.W. Grainger;470.93Woodward Governor;115.37Dow Jones;36,052.63 up 138.79NASDAQ;15,649.60 up 53.69S&P 500;4,630.65 up 16.98Utilities;922.89 up 3.07NYSE Volume;867,147,903 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man sentenced in 2016 fatal shooting as family denounces plea deal Armed robbery reported in Beloit City of Beloit urges residents take actions to avoid water service disruptions Beloit man sentenced following chase, crash that injured motorist Beloit lost one of the good guys Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime