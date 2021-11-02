LOCAL STOCKS

TUESDAY FINAL

Alliant Energy;57.08

American AT&T;25.23

AutoZone;1,788.15

Bank of Montreal;110.14

BP Amoco;27.94

Blackhawk Bancorp;35.25

Chevron/Texaco;113.83

Corteva;42.84

Ecolab;226.91

EnPro;92.35

Exelon;53.74

Exxon;64.82

Foot Locker;49.06

Ford;18.01

General Electric;106.69

General Motors;55.59

Goodyear;21.09

Honeywell;221.19

Hormel;43.07

IBM;126.18

Ingredion;92.51

International Paper;48.95

JP Morgan Chase;170.47

Kellogg;62.53

McDonalds;249.24

Motorola;251.51

Newell;23.87

Northrop Grumman;353.20

Pepsi Inc;162.74

Raytheon Technologies;87.80

Regal Rexnord;160.06

Sensient Tech;96.98

Stanley B&D;182.88

U.S. Steel;25.86

ViacomCBS;40.02

Volkswagen;33.42

Walgreens;47.75

Wal-Mart;149.72

W.W. Grainger;470.93

Woodward Governor;115.37

Dow Jones;36,052.63 up 138.79

NASDAQ;15,649.60 up 53.69

S&P 500;4,630.65 up 16.98

Utilities;922.89 up 3.07

NYSE Volume;867,147,903

Recommended for you