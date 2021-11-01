LOCAL STOCKS

MONDAY FINAL

Alliant Energy;56.85

American AT&T;25.37

AutoZone;1,779.44

Bank of Montreal;109.57

BP Amoco;29.28

Blackhawk Bancorp;35.25

Chevron/Texaco;114.53

Corteva;43.01

Ecolab;222.52

EnPro;92.43

Exelon;53.89

Exxon;65.63

Foot Locker;48.53

Ford;17.95

General Electric;106.23

General Motors;55.49

Goodyear;20.56

Honeywell;219.76

Hormel;42.95

IBM;126.28

Ingredion;95.62

International Paper;49.10

JP Morgan Chase;169.80

Kellogg;62.16

McDonalds;250.58

Motorola;245.03

Newell;23.56

Northrop Grumman;354.85

Pepsi Inc;161.26

Raytheon Technologies;88.55

Regal Rexnord;150.66

Sensient Tech;95.48

Stanley B&D;177.99

U.S. Steel;25.67

ViacomCBS;39.75

Volkswagen;33.47

Walgreens;47.32

Wal-Mart;149.79

W.W. Grainger;467.92

Woodward Governor;115.66

Dow Jones;35,913.84 up 94.28

NASDAQ;15,595.92 up 97.53

S&P 500;4,613.67 up 8.29

Utilities;919.82 up 3.91

NYSE Volume;866,222,441

