Markets 11-2 Nov 1, 2021 22 min ago
LOCAL STOCKSMONDAY FINALAlliant Energy;56.85American AT&T;25.37AutoZone;1,779.44Bank of Montreal;109.57BP Amoco;29.28Blackhawk Bancorp;35.25Chevron/Texaco;114.53Corteva;43.01Ecolab;222.52EnPro;92.43Exelon;53.89Exxon;65.63Foot Locker;48.53Ford;17.95General Electric;106.23General Motors;55.49Goodyear;20.56Honeywell;219.76Hormel;42.95IBM;126.28Ingredion;95.62International Paper;49.10JP Morgan Chase;169.80Kellogg;62.16McDonalds;250.58Motorola;245.03Newell;23.56Northrop Grumman;354.85Pepsi Inc;161.26Raytheon Technologies;88.55Regal Rexnord;150.66Sensient Tech;95.48Stanley B&D;177.99U.S. Steel;25.67ViacomCBS;39.75Volkswagen;33.47Walgreens;47.32Wal-Mart;149.79W.W. Grainger;467.92Woodward Governor;115.66Dow Jones;35,913.84 up 94.28NASDAQ;15,595.92 up 97.53S&P 500;4,613.67 up 8.29Utilities;919.82 up 3.91NYSE Volume;866,222,441