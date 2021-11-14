Markets 11-15 Nov 14, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LOCAL STOCKSFRIDAY FINALAlliant Energy;55.29American AT&T;24.94AutoZone;1,886.23Bank of Montreal;111.79BP Amoco;27.38Blackhawk Bancorp;35.25Chevron/Texaco;114.23Corteva;48.70Ecolab;235.67EnPro;110.50Exelon;54.40Exxon;63.82Foot Locker;54.94Ford;19.50General Electric;107.59General Motors;63.40Goodyear;23.55Honeywell;222.39Hormel;43.42IBM;118.96Ingredion;99.32International Paper;49.28JP Morgan Chase;166.86Kellogg;63.22McDonalds;250.67Motorola;251.44Newell;24.26Northrop Grumman;359.65Pepsi Inc;162.65Raytheon Technologies;88.86Regal Rexnord;167.12Sensient Tech;101.71Stanley B&D;196.61U.S. Steel;26.40ViacomCBS;38.73Volkswagen;32.53Walgreens;49.54Wal-Mart;147.76W.W. Grainger;489.83Woodward Governor;117.26Dow Jones;36,100.31 up 179.08NASDAQ;15,860.96 up 156.68S&P 500;4,682.85 up 33.58Utilities;908.29 down 1.97NYSE Volume;807,219,817 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Multiple Beloit homes searched with possible ties to Delavan homicide New details surface of recent land sale in Gateway Business Park Sheriff's office: Beloit teen dies in single-vehicle crash in rural Rock County Janesville man charged with retail theft at Beloit hardware store Police seek public help in burglary of Beloit business Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime