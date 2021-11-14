LOCAL STOCKS

FRIDAY FINAL

Alliant Energy;55.29

American AT&T;24.94

AutoZone;1,886.23

Bank of Montreal;111.79

BP Amoco;27.38

Blackhawk Bancorp;35.25

Chevron/Texaco;114.23

Corteva;48.70

Ecolab;235.67

EnPro;110.50

Exelon;54.40

Exxon;63.82

Foot Locker;54.94

Ford;19.50

General Electric;107.59

General Motors;63.40

Goodyear;23.55

Honeywell;222.39

Hormel;43.42

IBM;118.96

Ingredion;99.32

International Paper;49.28

JP Morgan Chase;166.86

Kellogg;63.22

McDonalds;250.67

Motorola;251.44

Newell;24.26

Northrop Grumman;359.65

Pepsi Inc;162.65

Raytheon Technologies;88.86

Regal Rexnord;167.12

Sensient Tech;101.71

Stanley B&D;196.61

U.S. Steel;26.40

ViacomCBS;38.73

Volkswagen;32.53

Walgreens;49.54

Wal-Mart;147.76

W.W. Grainger;489.83

Woodward Governor;117.26

Dow Jones;36,100.31 up 179.08

NASDAQ;15,860.96 up 156.68

S&P 500;4,682.85 up 33.58

Utilities;908.29 down 1.97

NYSE Volume;807,219,817

