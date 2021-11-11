Markets 11-12 Nov 11, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LOCAL STOCKSTHURSDAY FINALAlliant Energy;55.31American AT&T;24.92AutoZone;1,886.89Bank of Montreal;111.25BP Amoco;27.41Blackhawk Bancorp;35.25Chevron/Texaco;114.16Corteva;47.69Ecolab;232.47EnPro;110.55Exelon;54.70Exxon;64.31Foot Locker;53.86Ford;19.55General Electric;107General Motors;61.82Goodyear;23.46Honeywell;221.01Hormel;43.34IBM;120.27Ingredion;99.41International Paper;50.15JP Morgan Chase;167.61Kellogg;63.26McDonalds;250.16Motorola;247.84Newell;24.33Northrop Grumman;359.94Pepsi Inc;162.69Raytheon Technologies;89.05Regal Rexnord;165.76Sensient Tech;99.73Stanley B&D;190.29U.S. Steel;26.62ViacomCBS;38.75Volkswagen;32.66Walgreens;49.94Wal-Mart;148.50W.W. Grainger;484.61Woodward Governor;118.17Dow Jones;35,921.23 down 158.71NASDAQ;15,704.28 up 81.58S&P 500;4,649.27 up 2.56Utilities;910.26 down 6.78NYSE Volume;796,996,873 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville man charged with retail theft at Beloit hardware store Multiple Beloit homes searched with possible ties to Delavan homicide Town of Beloit Plan Commission to discuss multiple items New details surface of recent land sale in Gateway Business Park Protesters speak out against mask incident Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime