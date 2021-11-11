LOCAL STOCKS

THURSDAY FINAL

Alliant Energy;55.31

American AT&T;24.92

AutoZone;1,886.89

Bank of Montreal;111.25

BP Amoco;27.41

Blackhawk Bancorp;35.25

Chevron/Texaco;114.16

Corteva;47.69

Ecolab;232.47

EnPro;110.55

Exelon;54.70

Exxon;64.31

Foot Locker;53.86

Ford;19.55

General Electric;107

General Motors;61.82

Goodyear;23.46

Honeywell;221.01

Hormel;43.34

IBM;120.27

Ingredion;99.41

International Paper;50.15

JP Morgan Chase;167.61

Kellogg;63.26

McDonalds;250.16

Motorola;247.84

Newell;24.33

Northrop Grumman;359.94

Pepsi Inc;162.69

Raytheon Technologies;89.05

Regal Rexnord;165.76

Sensient Tech;99.73

Stanley B&D;190.29

U.S. Steel;26.62

ViacomCBS;38.75

Volkswagen;32.66

Walgreens;49.94

Wal-Mart;148.50

W.W. Grainger;484.61

Woodward Governor;118.17

Dow Jones;35,921.23 down 158.71

NASDAQ;15,704.28 up 81.58

S&P 500;4,649.27 up 2.56

Utilities;910.26 down 6.78

NYSE Volume;796,996,873

