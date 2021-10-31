LOCAL STOCKS

FRIDAY FINAL

Alliant Energy;56.57

American AT&T;25.26

AutoZone;1,784.84

Bank of Montreal;108.51

BP Amoco;28.79

Blackhawk Bancorp;35.25

Chevron/Texaco;114.49

Corteva;43.15

Ecolab;222.22

EnPro;89.66

Exelon;53.19

Exxon;64.47

Foot Locker;47.67

Ford;17.08

General Electric;104.87

General Motors;54.43

Goodyear;19.12

Honeywell;218.62

Hormel;42.32

IBM;125.10

Ingredion;95.23

International Paper;49.67

JP Morgan Chase;169.89

Kellogg;61.30

McDonalds;245.55

Motorola;248.59

Newell;22.89

Northrop Grumman;357.22

Pepsi Inc;161.60

Raytheon Technologies;88.86

Regal Rexnord;152.33

Sensient Tech;95.60

Stanley B&D;179.73

U.S. Steel;26.39

ViacomCBS;38.93

Volkswagen;32.61

Walgreens;47.02

Wal-Mart;149.42

W.W. Grainger;463.11

Woodward Governor;112.95

Dow Jones;35,819.56 up 89.08

NASDAQ;15,498.39 up 50.27

S&P 500;4,605.38 up 8.96

Utilities;915.91 down 5.24

NYSE Volume;1,168,497,406

