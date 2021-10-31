Markets 11-1 Oct 31, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LOCAL STOCKSFRIDAY FINALAlliant Energy;56.57American AT&T;25.26AutoZone;1,784.84Bank of Montreal;108.51BP Amoco;28.79Blackhawk Bancorp;35.25Chevron/Texaco;114.49Corteva;43.15Ecolab;222.22EnPro;89.66Exelon;53.19Exxon;64.47Foot Locker;47.67Ford;17.08General Electric;104.87General Motors;54.43Goodyear;19.12Honeywell;218.62Hormel;42.32IBM;125.10Ingredion;95.23International Paper;49.67JP Morgan Chase;169.89Kellogg;61.30McDonalds;245.55Motorola;248.59Newell;22.89Northrop Grumman;357.22Pepsi Inc;161.60Raytheon Technologies;88.86Regal Rexnord;152.33Sensient Tech;95.60Stanley B&D;179.73U.S. Steel;26.39ViacomCBS;38.93Volkswagen;32.61Walgreens;47.02Wal-Mart;149.42W.W. Grainger;463.11Woodward Governor;112.95Dow Jones;35,819.56 up 89.08NASDAQ;15,498.39 up 50.27S&P 500;4,605.38 up 8.96Utilities;915.91 down 5.24NYSE Volume;1,168,497,406 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man charged with cocaine possession City of Beloit urges residents take actions to avoid water service disruptions Beloit man sentenced in 2016 fatal shooting as family denounces plea deal Employee arrested after outburst at Jimmy John's Woman arrested in Beloit after spitting on officer Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime