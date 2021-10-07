Markets 10-8 Oct 7, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LOCAL STOCKSTHURSDAY FINALAlliant Energy;56.66American AT&T;27.09AutoZone;1,683.73Bank of Montreal;103.58BP Amoco;28.23Blackhawk Bancorp;35.50Chevron/Texaco;105.68Corteva;42.49Ecolab;216.47EnPro;89.97Exelon;48.71Exxon;60.66Foot Locker;47.53Ford;14.89General Electric;105.51General Motors;56.44Goodyear;18.56Honeywell;218.37Hormel;41.34IBM;141.81Ingredion;94.48International Paper;54.26JP Morgan Chase;170.09Kellogg;63.11McDonalds;248.32Motorola;236.85Newell;22.49Northrop Grumman;382.70Pepsi Inc;156.39Raytheon Technologies;90.15Regal Beloit;151Sensient Tech;90.86Stanley B&D;177.61U.S. Steel;20.78ViacomCBS;42.68Volkswagen;31Walgreens;47.85Wal-Mart;139.24W.W. Grainger;416.24Woodward Governor;115.63Dow Jones;34,754.94 up 337.95NASDAQ;14,654.02 up 152.10S&P 500;4,399.76 up 36.21Utilities;891.02 down 5.23NYSE Volume;924,733,511 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Lux Cuts barbershop opens Tuesday in Beloit's downtown Updated: Former Beloit school district employee accused of more secret videos Beloit woman sentenced for intoxicated fatal crash Site work tied to final Beloit casino design planned Beloit woman charged with child abuse Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime