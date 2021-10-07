LOCAL STOCKS

THURSDAY FINAL

Alliant Energy;56.66

American AT&T;27.09

AutoZone;1,683.73

Bank of Montreal;103.58

BP Amoco;28.23

Blackhawk Bancorp;35.50

Chevron/Texaco;105.68

Corteva;42.49

Ecolab;216.47

EnPro;89.97

Exelon;48.71

Exxon;60.66

Foot Locker;47.53

Ford;14.89

General Electric;105.51

General Motors;56.44

Goodyear;18.56

Honeywell;218.37

Hormel;41.34

IBM;141.81

Ingredion;94.48

International Paper;54.26

JP Morgan Chase;170.09

Kellogg;63.11

McDonalds;248.32

Motorola;236.85

Newell;22.49

Northrop Grumman;382.70

Pepsi Inc;156.39

Raytheon Technologies;90.15

Regal Beloit;151

Sensient Tech;90.86

Stanley B&D;177.61

U.S. Steel;20.78

ViacomCBS;42.68

Volkswagen;31

Walgreens;47.85

Wal-Mart;139.24

W.W. Grainger;416.24

Woodward Governor;115.63

Dow Jones;34,754.94 up 337.95

NASDAQ;14,654.02 up 152.10

S&P 500;4,399.76 up 36.21

Utilities;891.02 down 5.23

NYSE Volume;924,733,511

