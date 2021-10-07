Markets 10-7 Oct 7, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LOCAL STOCKSWEDNESDAY FINALAlliant Energy;57.08American AT&T;27.31AutoZone;1,663.81Bank of Montreal;102.06BP Amoco;28.11Blackhawk Bancorp;35.50Chevron/Texaco;104.93Corteva;42Ecolab;216.62EnPro;88.34Exelon;49.11Exxon;60.49Foot Locker;46.04Ford;14.12General Electric;104.33General Motors;53.93Goodyear;18.37Honeywell;216.86Hormel;41.81IBM;142.36Ingredion;94.02International Paper;54.03JP Morgan Chase;169.02Kellogg;64.40McDonalds;247.10Motorola;233.76Newell;22.14Northrop Grumman;377.32Pepsi Inc;154.96Raytheon Technologies;89.27Regal Beloit;151Sensient Tech;90.90Stanley B&D;176.83U.S. Steel;20.50ViacomCBS;42.09Volkswagen;29.86Walgreens;46.91Wal-Mart;137.62W.W. Grainger;409.30Woodward Governor;115.32Dow Jones;34,414.99 up 102.32NASDAQ;14,501.91 up 68.08S&P 500;4,363.55 up 17.83Utilities;896.25 up 12.13NYSE Volume;942,481,331 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Lux Cuts barbershop opens Tuesday in Beloit's downtown Updated: Former Beloit school district employee accused of more secret videos Beloit woman sentenced for intoxicated fatal crash Site work tied to final Beloit casino design planned Beloit woman charged with child abuse Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime