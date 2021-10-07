LOCAL STOCKS

WEDNESDAY FINAL

Alliant Energy;57.08

American AT&T;27.31

AutoZone;1,663.81

Bank of Montreal;102.06

BP Amoco;28.11

Blackhawk Bancorp;35.50

Chevron/Texaco;104.93

Corteva;42

Ecolab;216.62

EnPro;88.34

Exelon;49.11

Exxon;60.49

Foot Locker;46.04

Ford;14.12

General Electric;104.33

General Motors;53.93

Goodyear;18.37

Honeywell;216.86

Hormel;41.81

IBM;142.36

Ingredion;94.02

International Paper;54.03

JP Morgan Chase;169.02

Kellogg;64.40

McDonalds;247.10

Motorola;233.76

Newell;22.14

Northrop Grumman;377.32

Pepsi Inc;154.96

Raytheon Technologies;89.27

Regal Beloit;151

Sensient Tech;90.90

Stanley B&D;176.83

U.S. Steel;20.50

ViacomCBS;42.09

Volkswagen;29.86

Walgreens;46.91

Wal-Mart;137.62

W.W. Grainger;409.30

Woodward Governor;115.32

Dow Jones;34,414.99 up 102.32

NASDAQ;14,501.91 up 68.08

S&P 500;4,363.55 up 17.83

Utilities;896.25 up 12.13

NYSE Volume;942,481,331

