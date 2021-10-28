LOCAL STOCKS

THURSDAY FINAL

Alliant Energy;56.84

American AT&T;25.55

AutoZone;1,780.10

Bank of Montreal;112.30

BP Amoco;29.22

Blackhawk Bancorp;35.25

Chevron/Texaco;113.12

Corteva;43.04

Ecolab;221

EnPro;89.44

Exelon;52.75

Exxon;64.31

Foot Locker;47.40

Ford;16.88

General Electric;105.26

General Motors;54.24

Goodyear;19.24

Honeywell;218.48

Hormel;42.86

IBM;125.84

Ingredion;95.07

International Paper;49.69

JP Morgan Chase;170.36

Kellogg;61.69

McDonalds;245.50

Motorola;248.13

Newell;21.77

Northrop Grumman;358.64

Pepsi Inc;161.62

Raytheon Technologies;89.19

Regal Rexnord;152.29

Sensient Tech;94.11

Stanley B&D;185.08

U.S. Steel;23.38

ViacomCBS;39.71

Volkswagen;33.25

Walgreens;47.10

Wal-Mart;148.45

W.W. Grainger;430.76

Woodward Governor;112.39

Dow Jones;35,730.48 up 239.79

NASDAQ;15,448.12 up 212.28

S&P 500;4,598.42 up 44.74

Utilities;921.15 up 6.34

NYSE Volume;907,136,224

