Markets 10-29 Oct 28, 2021 3 hrs ago LOCAL STOCKSTHURSDAY FINALAlliant Energy;56.84American AT&T;25.55AutoZone;1,780.10Bank of Montreal;112.30BP Amoco;29.22Blackhawk Bancorp;35.25Chevron/Texaco;113.12Corteva;43.04Ecolab;221EnPro;89.44Exelon;52.75Exxon;64.31Foot Locker;47.40Ford;16.88General Electric;105.26General Motors;54.24Goodyear;19.24Honeywell;218.48Hormel;42.86IBM;125.84Ingredion;95.07International Paper;49.69JP Morgan Chase;170.36Kellogg;61.69McDonalds;245.50Motorola;248.13Newell;21.77Northrop Grumman;358.64Pepsi Inc;161.62Raytheon Technologies;89.19Regal Rexnord;152.29Sensient Tech;94.11Stanley B&D;185.08U.S. Steel;23.38ViacomCBS;39.71Volkswagen;33.25Walgreens;47.10Wal-Mart;148.45W.W. Grainger;430.76Woodward Governor;112.39Dow Jones;35,730.48 up 239.79NASDAQ;15,448.12 up 212.28S&P 500;4,598.42 up 44.74Utilities;921.15 up 6.34NYSE Volume;907,136,224