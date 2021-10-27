Markets 10-28 Oct 27, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LOCAL STOCKSWEDNESDAY FINALAlliant Energy;56.51American AT&T;25.06AutoZone;1,825.86Bank of Montreal;110.88BP Amoco;29.25Blackhawk Bancorp;35.25Chevron/Texaco;112.07Corteva;42.11Ecolab;221.10EnPro;87.77Exelon;51.98Exxon;64.13Foot Locker;46.90Ford;15.51General Electric;103.85General Motors;54.26Goodyear;18.95Honeywell;215.72Hormel;42.26IBM;125.17Ingredion;94.19International Paper;50.18JP Morgan Chase;167.83Kellogg;61.30McDonalds;242.73Motorola;250.05Newell;21.73Northrop Grumman;388.15Pepsi Inc;160.61Raytheon Technologies;89.16Regal Rexnord;149.53Sensient Tech;94.70Stanley B&D;186.23U.S. Steel;23.32ViacomCBS;38.59Volkswagen;33.35Walgreens;47.12Wal-Mart;147.53W.W. Grainger;424.53Woodward Governor;110.75Dow Jones;35,490.69 down 266.19NASDAQ;15,235.84 up 0.12S&P 500;4,551.68 down 23.11Utilities;914.81 down 6.96NYSE Volume;907,321,575 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man charged with cocaine possession Beloit School Board allows Charles' previously banned public comment to be read Employee arrested after outburst at Jimmy John's City of Beloit urges residents take actions to avoid water service disruptions Third fair housing complaint in City of Beloit to be investigated Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime