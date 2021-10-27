LOCAL STOCKS

WEDNESDAY FINAL

Alliant Energy;56.51

American AT&T;25.06

AutoZone;1,825.86

Bank of Montreal;110.88

BP Amoco;29.25

Blackhawk Bancorp;35.25

Chevron/Texaco;112.07

Corteva;42.11

Ecolab;221.10

EnPro;87.77

Exelon;51.98

Exxon;64.13

Foot Locker;46.90

Ford;15.51

General Electric;103.85

General Motors;54.26

Goodyear;18.95

Honeywell;215.72

Hormel;42.26

IBM;125.17

Ingredion;94.19

International Paper;50.18

JP Morgan Chase;167.83

Kellogg;61.30

McDonalds;242.73

Motorola;250.05

Newell;21.73

Northrop Grumman;388.15

Pepsi Inc;160.61

Raytheon Technologies;89.16

Regal Rexnord;149.53

Sensient Tech;94.70

Stanley B&D;186.23

U.S. Steel;23.32

ViacomCBS;38.59

Volkswagen;33.35

Walgreens;47.12

Wal-Mart;147.53

W.W. Grainger;424.53

Woodward Governor;110.75

Dow Jones;35,490.69 down 266.19

NASDAQ;15,235.84 up 0.12

S&P 500;4,551.68 down 23.11

Utilities;914.81 down 6.96

NYSE Volume;907,321,575

Recommended for you