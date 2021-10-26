Markets 10-27 Oct 26, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LOCAL STOCKSTUESDAY FINALAlliant Energy;56.81American AT&T;25.37AutoZone;1,826Bank of Montreal;111.27BP Amoco;29.64Blackhawk Bancorp;35.25Chevron/Texaco;114.10Corteva;42.71Ecolab;230.28EnPro;88.50Exelon;52.02Exxon;65.84Foot Locker;48.27Ford;15.94General Electric;107.44General Motors;57.37Goodyear;19.28Honeywell;218.32Hormel;42.19IBM;127.13Ingredion;96.27International Paper;53.04JP Morgan Chase;171.40Kellogg;61.60McDonalds;236.42Motorola;245.80Newell;22.30Northrop Grumman;396.57Pepsi Inc;161.17Raytheon Technologies;89.16Regal Rexnord;151.17Sensient Tech;96.52Stanley B&D;186.72U.S. Steel;24.34ViacomCBS;39.84Volkswagen;34.11Walgreens;48.31Wal-Mart;148.75W.W. Grainger;430.64Woodward Governor;113.02Dow Jones;35,756.88 up 15.73NASDAQ;15,235.72 up 9.01S&P 500;4,574.79 up 8.31Utilities;921.77 up 3.99NYSE Volume;835,323,958 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit School Board allows Charles' previously banned public comment to be read Beloit man charged with cocaine possession Janesville family mourns two men who died at party 15-year-old enters not guilty plea in Labor Day weekend homicide Third fair housing complaint in City of Beloit to be investigated Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime