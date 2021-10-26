LOCAL STOCKS

TUESDAY FINAL

Alliant Energy;56.81

American AT&T;25.37

AutoZone;1,826

Bank of Montreal;111.27

BP Amoco;29.64

Blackhawk Bancorp;35.25

Chevron/Texaco;114.10

Corteva;42.71

Ecolab;230.28

EnPro;88.50

Exelon;52.02

Exxon;65.84

Foot Locker;48.27

Ford;15.94

General Electric;107.44

General Motors;57.37

Goodyear;19.28

Honeywell;218.32

Hormel;42.19

IBM;127.13

Ingredion;96.27

International Paper;53.04

JP Morgan Chase;171.40

Kellogg;61.60

McDonalds;236.42

Motorola;245.80

Newell;22.30

Northrop Grumman;396.57

Pepsi Inc;161.17

Raytheon Technologies;89.16

Regal Rexnord;151.17

Sensient Tech;96.52

Stanley B&D;186.72

U.S. Steel;24.34

ViacomCBS;39.84

Volkswagen;34.11

Walgreens;48.31

Wal-Mart;148.75

W.W. Grainger;430.64

Woodward Governor;113.02

Dow Jones;35,756.88 up 15.73

NASDAQ;15,235.72 up 9.01

S&P 500;4,574.79 up 8.31

Utilities;921.77 up 3.99

NYSE Volume;835,323,958

Recommended for you