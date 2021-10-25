LOCAL STOCKS

MONDAY FINAL

Alliant Energy;56.50

American AT&T;25.64

AutoZone;1,821.09

Bank of Montreal;110.81

BP Amoco;29.71

Blackhawk Bancorp;35.25

Chevron/Texaco;113.85

Corteva;42.52

Ecolab;221.56

EnPro;89.11

Exelon;51.59

Exxon;64.35

Foot Locker;49.39

Ford;16

General Electric;105.30

General Motors;57.76

Goodyear;20.74

Honeywell;217.54

Hormel;41.95

IBM;127.64

Ingredion;97.18

International Paper;52.98

JP Morgan Chase;170.94

Kellogg;61.73

McDonalds;237.34

Motorola;245.91

Newell;22.47

Northrop Grumman;406.62

Pepsi Inc;159.22

Raytheon Technologies;91.30

Regal Rexnord;153.96

Sensient Tech;96.44

Stanley B&D;189.09

U.S. Steel;24.60

ViacomCBS;40.29

Volkswagen;33.07

Walgreens;49.22

Wal-Mart;150.06

W.W. Grainger;435.83

Woodward Governor;113.32

Dow Jones;35,741.15 up 64.13

NASDAQ;15,226.71 up 136.51

S&P 500;4,566.48 up 21.58

Utilities;917.78 down 3.65

NYSE Volume;834,292,043

