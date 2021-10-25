Markets 10-26 Oct 25, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LOCAL STOCKSMONDAY FINALAlliant Energy;56.50American AT&T;25.64AutoZone;1,821.09Bank of Montreal;110.81BP Amoco;29.71Blackhawk Bancorp;35.25Chevron/Texaco;113.85Corteva;42.52Ecolab;221.56EnPro;89.11Exelon;51.59Exxon;64.35Foot Locker;49.39Ford;16General Electric;105.30General Motors;57.76Goodyear;20.74Honeywell;217.54Hormel;41.95IBM;127.64Ingredion;97.18International Paper;52.98JP Morgan Chase;170.94Kellogg;61.73McDonalds;237.34Motorola;245.91Newell;22.47Northrop Grumman;406.62Pepsi Inc;159.22Raytheon Technologies;91.30Regal Rexnord;153.96Sensient Tech;96.44Stanley B&D;189.09U.S. Steel;24.60ViacomCBS;40.29Volkswagen;33.07Walgreens;49.22Wal-Mart;150.06W.W. Grainger;435.83Woodward Governor;113.32Dow Jones;35,741.15 up 64.13NASDAQ;15,226.71 up 136.51S&P 500;4,566.48 up 21.58Utilities;917.78 down 3.65NYSE Volume;834,292,043 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit School Board allows Charles' previously banned public comment to be read Janesville family mourns two men who died at party 15-year-old enters not guilty plea in Labor Day weekend homicide Third fair housing complaint in City of Beloit to be investigated New details released from shooting on Tuesday in Beloit Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime