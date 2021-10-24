Markets 10-25 Oct 24, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LOCAL STOCKSFRIDAY FINALAlliant Energy;57.38American AT&T;25.49AutoZone;1,832.89Bank of Montreal;109.50BP Amoco;29.51Blackhawk Bancorp;35.25Chevron/Texaco;112.80Corteva;42.75Ecolab;221.45EnPro;88.19Exelon;51.31Exxon;63.12Foot Locker;48.51Ford;16.28General Electric;104.05General Motors;57.77Goodyear;19.81Honeywell;217.40Hormel;42.01IBM;127.88Ingredion;97.01International Paper;53.03JP Morgan Chase;171.78Kellogg;62.12McDonalds;238.44Motorola;249.53Newell;22.64Northrop Grumman;406.21Pepsi Inc;159.97Raytheon Technologies;91.88Regal Rexnord;150.25Sensient Tech;96Stanley B&D;188.09U.S. Steel;22.88ViacomCBS;40.38Volkswagen;32.35Walgreens;49Wal-Mart;148.34W.W. Grainger;437.04Woodward Governor;114.28Dow Jones;35,677.02 up 73.94NASDAQ;15,090.20 down 125.50S&P 500;4,544.90 down 4.88Utilities;921.43 up 5.94NYSE Volume;804,971,468 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit School Board allows Charles' previously banned public comment to be read Beloit man charged after mixup in jail release 15-year-old enters not guilty plea in Labor Day weekend homicide Janesville family mourns two men who died at party Third fair housing complaint in City of Beloit to be investigated Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime