LOCAL STOCKS

FRIDAY FINAL

Alliant Energy;57.38

American AT&T;25.49

AutoZone;1,832.89

Bank of Montreal;109.50

BP Amoco;29.51

Blackhawk Bancorp;35.25

Chevron/Texaco;112.80

Corteva;42.75

Ecolab;221.45

EnPro;88.19

Exelon;51.31

Exxon;63.12

Foot Locker;48.51

Ford;16.28

General Electric;104.05

General Motors;57.77

Goodyear;19.81

Honeywell;217.40

Hormel;42.01

IBM;127.88

Ingredion;97.01

International Paper;53.03

JP Morgan Chase;171.78

Kellogg;62.12

McDonalds;238.44

Motorola;249.53

Newell;22.64

Northrop Grumman;406.21

Pepsi Inc;159.97

Raytheon Technologies;91.88

Regal Rexnord;150.25

Sensient Tech;96

Stanley B&D;188.09

U.S. Steel;22.88

ViacomCBS;40.38

Volkswagen;32.35

Walgreens;49

Wal-Mart;148.34

W.W. Grainger;437.04

Woodward Governor;114.28

Dow Jones;35,677.02 up 73.94

NASDAQ;15,090.20 down 125.50

S&P 500;4,544.90 down 4.88

Utilities;921.43 up 5.94

NYSE Volume;804,971,468

