LOCAL STOCKS

THURSDAY FINAL

Alliant Energy;56.75

American AT&T;25.76

AutoZone;1,807.68

Bank of Montreal;108.98

BP Amoco;29.44

Blackhawk Bancorp;35.25

Chevron/Texaco;111.74

Corteva;42.71

Ecolab;222.30

EnPro;88.15

Exelon;51.07

Exxon;62.69

Foot Locker;48.88

Ford;16.55

General Electric;103.15

General Motors;58.41

Goodyear;19.97

Honeywell;224.52

Hormel;41.66

IBM;128.33

Ingredion;97.16

International Paper;53.16

JP Morgan Chase;169.50

Kellogg;61.68

McDonalds;241.40

Motorola;248.30

Newell;23.25

Northrop Grumman;402.77

Pepsi Inc;159.18

Raytheon Technologies;91.61

Regal Rexnord;150.77

Sensient Tech;96.54

Stanley B&D;187.94

U.S. Steel;22.21

ViacomCBS;40.58

Volkswagen;32

Walgreens;49.14

Wal-Mart;146.81

W.W. Grainger;437.80

Woodward Governor;115

Dow Jones;35,603.08 down 6.26

NASDAQ;15,215.70 up 94.02

S&P 500;4,549.78 up 13.59

Utilities;915.49 down 0.67

NYSE Volume;860,198,819

