Markets 10-22 Oct 21, 2021 LOCAL STOCKSTHURSDAY FINALAlliant Energy;56.75American AT&T;25.76AutoZone;1,807.68Bank of Montreal;108.98BP Amoco;29.44Blackhawk Bancorp;35.25Chevron/Texaco;111.74Corteva;42.71Ecolab;222.30EnPro;88.15Exelon;51.07Exxon;62.69Foot Locker;48.88Ford;16.55General Electric;103.15General Motors;58.41Goodyear;19.97Honeywell;224.52Hormel;41.66IBM;128.33Ingredion;97.16International Paper;53.16JP Morgan Chase;169.50Kellogg;61.68McDonalds;241.40Motorola;248.30Newell;23.25Northrop Grumman;402.77Pepsi Inc;159.18Raytheon Technologies;91.61Regal Rexnord;150.77Sensient Tech;96.54Stanley B&D;187.94U.S. Steel;22.21ViacomCBS;40.58Volkswagen;32Walgreens;49.14Wal-Mart;146.81W.W. Grainger;437.80Woodward Governor;115Dow Jones;35,603.08 down 6.26NASDAQ;15,215.70 up 94.02S&P 500;4,549.78 up 13.59Utilities;915.49 down 0.67NYSE Volume;860,198,819