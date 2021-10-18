Markets 10-19 Oct 18, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LOCAL STOCKSFRIDAY FINALAlliant Energy;55.33American AT&T;25.33AutoZone;1,758.49Bank of Montreal;106.98BP Amoco;29.71Blackhawk Bancorp;35.25Chevron/Texaco;109.56Corteva;43.28Ecolab;218.69EnPro;86.63Exelon;49.89Exxon;62.56Foot Locker;47.54Ford;15.56General Electric;104.12General Motors;56.89Goodyear;19.02Honeywell;220.63Hormel;42.12IBM;142.32Ingredion;96.41International Paper;52.87JP Morgan Chase;166.55Kellogg;61.48McDonalds;242.26Motorola;243.07Newell;22.64Northrop Grumman;393.89Pepsi Inc;158.09Raytheon Technologies;90.80Regal Rexnord;146.37Sensient Tech;96.26Stanley B&D;182.72U.S. Steel;21.85ViacomCBS;41.26Volkswagen;31.12Walgreens;48.40Wal-Mart;141.68W.W. Grainger;430.87Woodward Governor;114.51Dow Jones;35,258.61 down 36.15NASDAQ;15,021.81 up 124.47S&P 500;4,486.46 up 15.09Utilities;889.48 down 9.06NYSE Volume;810,319,062 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Rock County jury finds doctor negligent Beloit police investigating non-fatal shooting from early Saturday Beloit man charged in Shopiere Road crash Complaint: South Beloit woman charged in death of infant hid body for five days Beloit man arrested following robbery last Sunday Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime