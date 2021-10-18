LOCAL STOCKS

FRIDAY FINAL

Alliant Energy;55.33

American AT&T;25.33

AutoZone;1,758.49

Bank of Montreal;106.98

BP Amoco;29.71

Blackhawk Bancorp;35.25

Chevron/Texaco;109.56

Corteva;43.28

Ecolab;218.69

EnPro;86.63

Exelon;49.89

Exxon;62.56

Foot Locker;47.54

Ford;15.56

General Electric;104.12

General Motors;56.89

Goodyear;19.02

Honeywell;220.63

Hormel;42.12

IBM;142.32

Ingredion;96.41

International Paper;52.87

JP Morgan Chase;166.55

Kellogg;61.48

McDonalds;242.26

Motorola;243.07

Newell;22.64

Northrop Grumman;393.89

Pepsi Inc;158.09

Raytheon Technologies;90.80

Regal Rexnord;146.37

Sensient Tech;96.26

Stanley B&D;182.72

U.S. Steel;21.85

ViacomCBS;41.26

Volkswagen;31.12

Walgreens;48.40

Wal-Mart;141.68

W.W. Grainger;430.87

Woodward Governor;114.51

Dow Jones;35,258.61 down 36.15

NASDAQ;15,021.81 up 124.47

S&P 500;4,486.46 up 15.09

Utilities;889.48 down 9.06

NYSE Volume;810,319,062

Recommended for you