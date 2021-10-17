Markets 10-18 Oct 17, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LOCAL STOCKSFRIDAY FINALAlliant Energy;55.77American AT&T;25.70AutoZone;1,736.03Bank of Montreal;107.21BP Amoco;29.93Blackhawk Bancorp;35.25Chevron/Texaco;109.61Corteva;43.51Ecolab;220.21EnPro;87.39Exelon;49.81Exxon;62.59Foot Locker;47.61Ford;15.70General Electric;104.41General Motors;58Goodyear;18.84Honeywell;220.72Hormel;42.66IBM;144.61Ingredion;96.88International Paper;53.28JP Morgan Chase;166.61Kellogg;61.79McDonalds;242.25Motorola;239.83Newell;22.59Northrop Grumman;395.36Pepsi Inc;158.81Raytheon Technologies;90.92Regal Rexnord;144.25Sensient Tech;96.21Stanley B&D;181.67U.S. Steel;22.11ViacomCBS;41.62Volkswagen;31.73Walgreens;48.92Wal-Mart;140.55W.W. Grainger;429.05Woodward Governor;115.46Dow Jones;35,294.76 up 382.20NASDAQ;14,897.34 up 73.91S&P 500;4,471.37 up 33.11Utilities;898.54 down 1.55NYSE Volume;1,012,750,650 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now South Beloit bald eagle death by vehicle strike prompts call to action Rock County jury finds doctor negligent Beloit police investigating non-fatal shooting from early Saturday Beloit man charged in Shopiere Road crash Complaint: South Beloit woman charged in death of infant hid body for five days Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime