LOCAL STOCKS

FRIDAY FINAL

Alliant Energy;55.77

American AT&T;25.70

AutoZone;1,736.03

Bank of Montreal;107.21

BP Amoco;29.93

Blackhawk Bancorp;35.25

Chevron/Texaco;109.61

Corteva;43.51

Ecolab;220.21

EnPro;87.39

Exelon;49.81

Exxon;62.59

Foot Locker;47.61

Ford;15.70

General Electric;104.41

General Motors;58

Goodyear;18.84

Honeywell;220.72

Hormel;42.66

IBM;144.61

Ingredion;96.88

International Paper;53.28

JP Morgan Chase;166.61

Kellogg;61.79

McDonalds;242.25

Motorola;239.83

Newell;22.59

Northrop Grumman;395.36

Pepsi Inc;158.81

Raytheon Technologies;90.92

Regal Rexnord;144.25

Sensient Tech;96.21

Stanley B&D;181.67

U.S. Steel;22.11

ViacomCBS;41.62

Volkswagen;31.73

Walgreens;48.92

Wal-Mart;140.55

W.W. Grainger;429.05

Woodward Governor;115.46

Dow Jones;35,294.76 up 382.20

NASDAQ;14,897.34 up 73.91

S&P 500;4,471.37 up 33.11

Utilities;898.54 down 1.55

NYSE Volume;1,012,750,650

