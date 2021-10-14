Markets 10-15 Oct 14, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LOCAL STOCKSTHURSDAY FINALAlliant Energy;56.14American AT&T;25.62AutoZone;1,717.55Bank of Montreal;105.51BP Amoco;29.45Blackhawk Bancorp;35.25Chevron/Texaco;108.81Corteva;43.37Ecolab;219.37EnPro;86.74Exelon;50.13Exxon;62Foot Locker;47.45Ford;15.45General Electric;102.74General Motors;57.69Goodyear;18.99Honeywell;218.59Hormel;42.88IBM;143.39Ingredion;96.43International Paper;55.81JP Morgan Chase;163.47Kellogg;62.16McDonalds;244.55Motorola;245.11Newell;22.54Northrop Grumman;389.94Pepsi Inc;159.26Raytheon Technologies;89.17Regal Rexnord;142.44Sensient Tech;91.79Stanley B&D;179.50U.S. Steel;22.44ViacomCBS;42.29Volkswagen;31.85Walgreens;50.77Wal-Mart;139.87W.W. Grainger;427.39Woodward Governor;115.83Dow Jones;34,912.56 up 534.75NASDAQ;14,823.43 up 251.79S&P 500;4,438.26 up 74.46Utilities;900.09 up 9.95NYSE Volume;831,164,559 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now South Beloit bald eagle death by vehicle strike prompts call to action DNA evidence tested brings new charge against Beloit man in 2016 child sex assault Beloit man charged in Shopiere Road crash Rock County jury finds doctor negligent Complaint: South Beloit woman charged in death of infant hid body for five days Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Screentime To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime