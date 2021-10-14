LOCAL STOCKS

THURSDAY FINAL

Alliant Energy;56.14

American AT&T;25.62

AutoZone;1,717.55

Bank of Montreal;105.51

BP Amoco;29.45

Blackhawk Bancorp;35.25

Chevron/Texaco;108.81

Corteva;43.37

Ecolab;219.37

EnPro;86.74

Exelon;50.13

Exxon;62

Foot Locker;47.45

Ford;15.45

General Electric;102.74

General Motors;57.69

Goodyear;18.99

Honeywell;218.59

Hormel;42.88

IBM;143.39

Ingredion;96.43

International Paper;55.81

JP Morgan Chase;163.47

Kellogg;62.16

McDonalds;244.55

Motorola;245.11

Newell;22.54

Northrop Grumman;389.94

Pepsi Inc;159.26

Raytheon Technologies;89.17

Regal Rexnord;142.44

Sensient Tech;91.79

Stanley B&D;179.50

U.S. Steel;22.44

ViacomCBS;42.29

Volkswagen;31.85

Walgreens;50.77

Wal-Mart;139.87

W.W. Grainger;427.39

Woodward Governor;115.83

Dow Jones;34,912.56 up 534.75

NASDAQ;14,823.43 up 251.79

S&P 500;4,438.26 up 74.46

Utilities;900.09 up 9.95

NYSE Volume;831,164,559

