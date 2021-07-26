BELOIT — A locally-based family business is poised to start construction on a site in the Gateway Business Park as the move will be the catalyst for employee and operations growth.
Matthews Family Trucking LLC, owned by Byron Matthews, bought just over 8.1 acres of land at 3400 Venture Drive and 905 Tubbs Drive in the Gateway area to accommodate the rapid growth of the company that started in June of 2020.
“The Matthews Family is honored that the Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation has helped fulfill our dream that has now become a reality with the acquisition of the land,” Matthews said. "We are ready and looking forward to taking care of them, as well as all of the other local businesses in Beloit.”
The move will allow the company to grow from 16 employees to an expected 50 overall staff members, with Matthews also owning and operating B&C Fitz and B&C Hand Car Wash in Beloit.
“We couldn’t be more proud to see a local, minority-owned business developing and growing in the Gateway Business Park. While large developments coming from outside the community are critical to our region’s growth, growing from within is a significant opportunity for our city’s success,” said Jennifer Hall, President of the Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation. “A local family business started by an entrepreneur can scale and help drive job creation and economic development in our community.”
Construction is expected to occur over the next six months.
“We are excited for Mr. Matthews and his family,” said GBEDC Board Chairman Frank McKearn. “To see a local, family-run business choose to stay, grow and invest in the Greater Beloit area is wonderful news.”