The Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce has a healthy and growing list of members. Here is a list of the businesses and individuals who are members of the chamber:
1401 Design Showroom by Barnes Building & Remodeling
ABC Fire & Safety, Inc
ABC Supply Co., Inc.
Activpak LLC
Acts Housing
Adaptive Alliance, Inc.
Adecco
Advanced Disposal
Advia Credit Union
Agrace HospiceCare
The Alliance
Alliant Energy
Alongi Santas Insurance Agency, Inc.
Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of WI
American Awards & Promotions, LLC
American Construction Metals
American Family Insurance- Shannon Ahrens
Angus-Young Associates, Inc.
Anytime Fitness
Arc Design Resources, Inc.
ARTISAN Pub
Associated Advisors Group
Associated Bank
AT&T
Aurum Contracting
Autumn Lake Health Care at Beloit
Avid Pallet Services, LLC
Axium Foods (Div. of McCleary, Inc.)
Azura Memory Care
Badger Spirits LTD
Badger Veterinary Hospital
Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP
Balsley Printing
Barder, Rick
Barten & Associates Public Relations
Beepa’s
Bella Luna Bakery
Beloit Art Center
Beloit Box Board Co., Inc.
The Beloit Club
Beloit College
Beloit Daily News
Beloit Dental
Beloit Evening Lions Club
Beloit Family Restaurant
Beloit Floral
Beloit Health System
Beloit Health System Foundation, Inc
Beloit Historical Society
Beloit Horseshoe Club, Inc.
Beloit International Film Festival
Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra
Beloit Life Center
Beloit Meals on Wheels, Inc.
Beloit Public Library
Beloit Regional Hospice
Beloit Senior Living
Beloit Snappers Pro. Baseball Assn. Inc.
Beloit Special Machining Co. Inc.
Beloit Youth Hockey Association, Inc.
Bessie’s Diner
Best Western Legacy Inn and Suites
Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central Wisconsin
Big Radio
Blackhawk Bank
Blackhawk Community Credit Union
Blackhawk Human Resource Association
Blackhawk Propane Company, Inc.
Blackhawk Technical College
Blackhawk Transport & Logistics
Blue Collar Coffee Company
BMO—Harris Bank
BNI Business 4UTOO!
Bolgrien, Koepke, Kimes & Livingston, S.C.
Boundaries Bar & Grill and The Birch Room
Brabazon | Title Team Group, LLC
Brian G. Mark Funeral and Cremation Care
Brian Thomas Photography
Broaster Company LLC
Brownfield Environmental Engineering Resources
Bryden Motors
Bud Weiser Chevrolet Cadillac
Budget Blinds of Janesville/Beloit
Buffalo Wild Wings 572
Caritas Community Resource Center
Carroll Agency—Allstate
CASA of Rock County
Cash Store
Century 21 Affiliated of Beloit
Chicago Fittings Corporation
Christofferson Moving & Storage
City of Beloit
City of South Beloit Mayor
Coldwell Banker Commercial / McGuire Mears & Associates
Colorwave Graphics, LLC
Community Action, Inc.
Community Health Systems, Inc.
Comply 365
Concordia University
Cornellier Fireworks
Cornellier Superstore
Cornerstone Credit Union
Corporate Contractors, Inc.
CorTech International Staffing
Cotta Transmission Company LLC
Country Glass, Inc.
Culligan Water
Culver’s of Beloit
D.L. Podeszwa & Associates
Daley, Murphy, Wisch Funeral Home
DeCori Design LLC
DeGarmo Plumbing and Piping
DeVere Company Inc.
Do-It Tool and Die Company
Domenico’s Pizza
Dr. Detail
Drevdahl Auto Body
DuPont Industrial Biosciences
Educators Credit Union
Edward Jones | Holly B. Friel, Financial Advisor
Edward Jones | Ryan Benton, Financial Advisor
Edward Jones | Tammy Schindler, Financial Advisor
Electrol Specialties Company
Entre Computer Solutions
Ethos Films LLC
Everett’s Liquor Inc.
Exit Realty HGM
Express Employment Professionals
F.I.D.O
Fair Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Care Center
Fairbanks Morse Engine
Fairfield Inn & Suites
Family Promise of Greater Beloit
Family Services of Southern WI & Northern IL, Inc.
Father and Sons Cleaning Service
Finley Buick GMC
Firehouse Subs
First Community Credit Union
First National Bank and Trust
Fish Window Cleaning
Fleming Heating and AC, Inc.
Frederick Accounting
Fresh Horizons Group, LLC
Frito Lay
Fruitcrown Products Corporation
G5 Brewing Company
Gateway Realtors
Gener8tor
Geneva Supply, Inc
Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Badgerland Council, Inc.
Glen Erin Golf Club
Glitz & Go LLC
Gonstead Chiropractic Clinic
Goodwill Industries of Northern Ill & WI Stateline Area, Inc.
Gordon Flesch Company
Grand Avenue Pub
Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation
Haight, James F.
Hampton Inn Beloit
Happy House Liquor
Harris Ace Hardware
Harris Ace Hardware Inc.
Hausmann-Johnson Insurance, Inc.
Hawk’s Ridge Apartments, LLC
HealthNet of Rock County, Inc.
Hendricks Commercial Properties
Hendricks Holding Company
HH Photography
Historic Auto Attractions
Ho-Chunk Nation
Holiday Inn Express—Beloit
Holiday Inn Express—Janesville
Home Instead Senior Care
Home2Suites by Hilton
Homecare Pharmacy
Hormel Foods Corporation
Hotel Goodwin
Hughes Resources
Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin
Information Controls, Inc
Integrated HomeCare Services
Irontek
Ironworks Hotel
Jagger Bay Properties
James F. Heidt, PE, LLC
Janesville Jets
Janesville Performing Arts Center
JNB Signs, Inc
Junior Achievement of Wisconsin—Rock County
Kandu Industries, Inc.
Kerry—Taste & Nutrition—North America
KFAD Kids’ Fun and Drama
La Casa Grande & Banquet Facility
Lamar
Land Title and Closing Services, LLC
Leadership Development Academy
Lerdahl Business Interiors
LetsTHRIVE360
Lewis Law Office
LifeCircle
Loescher & Associates Ltd
Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar
Lyons Magnus
Macktown, A Living History Education Center
Marpe’-Reghel LLC
Mary’s Place
MaryTerryDesign
McBain Enterprises, Inc.
McDonald’s Restaurants—HWY 75 Location
McDonald’s Restaurants—Madison Road Location
McDonald’s Restaurants—Milwaukee Road Location
McDonald’s Restaurants—State Street Location
McGilvra Electric, Inc.
Medical Grade Aesthetics
MEJ Accounting Inc.
Mercyhealth Beloit
Meridian
Meris Cleaners, Inc.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint
Messer North America, Inc
Mid States Concrete Industries
Midwest Gourmet Garlic
Midwest League of Prof. Baseball
Minuteman Press
MMPR Powered By HALO Branded Solutions
Morse Group
Mule Hide Products Co., Inc.
Murphy Desmond S.C.
National Flag Store LLC
Nature At The Confluence, Inc
NeighborWorks Blackhawk Region
New Leaf Homes
Nick Oldenburg State Farm
Noodles & Company Beloit
Norandex
North American Tool Company
NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Nowlan & Mouat LLP
NRG Media dba, WSJY-FM
Nutrition & Health Associates
Nyrie’s Flower Shop
Odin Yoga, LLC
Off-Kilter Brewing
Office Pro, Inc
Old Fashion Bake Shop of Beloit, Inc.
Our House Senior Living
Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic School
Pelock Chiropractic
Plumbers Union Local 75
Pody, Louie
Premier Real Estate Management, LLC
Premier Technologies
Pro-Serve Protection Services
Project 16:49
Protean Software
QPS Employment Group
Quality Inn—Beloit
Quigley Smart, Inc.
R.H. Batterman & Company, Inc.
Rasmussen College
Raymond James—Montgomery Financial Services, LLC
Regal Beloit Corporation
Reich Chiropractic Clinic
Resonate Web Marketing
Robert W. Baird & Co.
Rock Bar and Grill
Rock County Advocacy Services, Inc.
Rock County Christian School
Rock County Historical Society
Rock County Truck Accessories
Rock Energy Cooperative
Rock River Valley Blood Center
Rock Road Companies, Inc.
Rock Valley Community Programs, Inc.
Rock-Walworth Comprehensive Family Services
Rockford Symphony Orchestra
Rodeway Inn
Rooney’s Pub and Grub
Rotary Club of Beloit
Roy Chapman Andrews Society
Ryan Davis Photography
RyCOM Creative Corp.
Ryeco, Inc.
Salvation Army
Samco Sales & Promotion
Savant Capital Management
School District of Beloit
School District of Beloit Turner
Scot Forge
Secure Staffing
Security Pro Intel, Inc
SENB Bank
Senz Insurance
Sherwin Williams Paint Co.
Siepert & Co., LLP
Sitrick-Joyce, Ann
Skydive The Rock
Smyth Grey
Society Cleaners
South Beloit CUSD #320
Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board
Spectrum Reach
Sponge Spa Car Wash
SSM Health, Janesville
St. John’s Lutheran School
Staff Management, Inc.
Staff on Site of United, Inc.
Stainless Tank & Equipment Co., LLC
Stanton Shoes
Staples Fulfillment Center
State Collection Service, Inc.
Stateline Boys & Girls Clubs, Inc.
Stateline Community Foundation
Stateline Family YMCA
Stateline Literacy Council
Stateline News/CSI Media
Sugar River Raceway
Super 8 by Wyndham
The Menta Group
The State Bank Group
The Suites at Beloit Assisted Living
Thinker Ventures
Three Pillars Wealth Management
Thrivent Financial
Tilley’s Pizza House and Ballyhoo Tavern
Total Exteriors
Toubl Contracting Inc.
Town Bank
Town of Beloit
TownPlace Suites by Marriot
Tracy’s Treats
Tri-Cor Mechanical
Tricor Insurance & Financial Services Network
Triple Crown Baseball
Truk’t
Turtle Creek Chamber Orchestra
U.S. Cellular Corp. Beloit
United Way Blackhawk Region
Upper Iowa University—Blackhawk Center
UW-Rock County Foundation
UW-Whitewater Continuing Education
Valmet
Velvet Buffalo
Versatile DJ Entertainment, LLC
VersaTool & Die
VetsRoll
Viking Bowling Center
Visit Beloit
W. Richard Gerhard
Wal-Mart Superstore
Walnut Creek Apparel and Gifts
Walnut Creek Awards & Gifts
Wausau Homes Beloit
WBD, Inc
Wegner CPAs
Welders Supply Company
Wells Fargo Advisors
Welty Environmental Center
Wendy’s
Western Container Corp
Why the Fuss Technical Solutions
WI Department of Workforce Development—DVR
Willow Women’s Center
Wisconsin Distributors
Wolter Pool Company, Inc.
Woodman’s Food Market
Woodside Terrace
Wright World Sports
WTVO-ABC/FOX 39
Youth 2 Youth
YWCA Rock County
