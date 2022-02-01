BELOIT—The Beloit Public Library is now offering job services assistance for Beloit residents thanks to a new partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD).
In an effort to bring services to where the people need them, the DWD’s Job Center of Wisconsin is now providing a number of services normally provided at the Rock County Job Center with a new “Job Services Live Help Desk” in the computer lab at Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.
The collaborative effort between the state workforce program and the library started in April of 2020 due to the additional challenges the pandemic brought for residents searching for employment opportunities.
Dave Shaw, who serves as regional director in the DWD’s division of employment and training, said the first-of-its-kind pilot program at the library is aimed at “meeting people where they are at.”
“We want to be able to connect with people and help them at whatever point they are in with their career search, whether it be someone who is in a job for 30 years and now is looking for a new career to someone who is just starting out on their career goals. This is a really tailored approach to the services we offer,” Shaw said.
Adding a physical presence in Beloit was on the state’s radar for the last few years, Shaw said, noting that the DWD wanted to offer services in Beloit for people who might not be able to travel to Janesville’s Rock County Jobs Center for help.
“This is about breaking down those barriers,” Shaw said. “That first step is the hardest for a lot of people and we’re here to help show what is possible with some assistance.”
Job service professionals from the DWD provide assistance to walk-in customers at the help desk three days a week: Mondays from 12:30—4:30 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursday from 9:30 a.m.—4:30 p.m.
Provided services include job application assistance, resume building, employment and training referrals, and assistance navigating Job Center of Wisconsin and unemployment websites. No appointment is required to take advantage of these services.
“It’s really designed to help people at whatever level they might need, from in depth instruction to someone who needs light guidance for polishing their resume,” Shaw said. “This is about being able to be a resource for all in the community.”
Library Executive Director Nick Dimassis said the addition of workforce development services at the library plays into the larger narrative of how libraries serve communities today, offering a range of technology-based services and providing resources for many aspects of people’s lives.
“We really wanted to be able to find a way to best serve the community and find the best way for us to continue to offer services that we feel can make a difference for the community,” Dimassis said. “We’re constantly looking at ways to improve how we reach people and we hope this becomes a valuable tool for residents.”
Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. If an individual needs assistance in using these services, call 608-901-5700. Deaf, hearing, or speech-impaired callers may reach DWD by the Wisconsin Relay number 711.