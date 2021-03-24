MADISON — State lawmakers and Stateline Area leaders voiced strong support for the approval announcement made Wednesday by Gov. Tony Evers related to the Ho-Chunk Nation’s Beloit casino and resort project.
Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, said the project was more than two decades in the making, and reflects the strong, nearly decade-long partnership between the City of Beloit, Rock County, and the Ho-Chunk Nation.”
“The promise of not just a casino, but a hotel, convention center, water park, and other entertainment opportunities has long been a dream of the Beloit community,” Spreitzer said. “Today, that dream takes another critical step toward becoming a reality. This project will create more than a thousand permanent jobs and provide a significant economic boost to our community.”
Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, congratulated all sides for their continued efforts to make the project a reality.
“The City of Beloit, Rock County and the Ho-Chunk Nation worked together in good faith on a strong application for the proposed casino and I am pleased to see that Governor Evers is allowing this project to advance,” Loudenbeck said. “I am pleased that the Evers Administration concurs with this determination and will allow this long-awaited development to move forward.”
Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, added, “The Ho-Chunk Nation and City of Beloit have worked together on this project for years. The project has received widespread community support from voters, business leaders as well as local government. For years, Beloit has endured higher unemployment rates than the rest of the state and the Gaming and Entertainment Center is expected to bring in an additional 1,500 permanent jobs to the area. Once we get past the pandemic, the Beloit Gaming and Entertainment Center will make a welcome addition to the mix of entertainment options in the Stateline Area.”
Support for the casino project also came from south of the state line.
South Beloit Mayor Ted Rehl said the casino project could spur some development in his northern Illinois city.
“The biggest word is opportunity,” he said. “We are very excited for Beloit and we hope to share in their good fortune.”
He said owners of property along the Willowbrook Road corridor may see some development because of the traffic the casino could bring.
However, he also voiced some caution, saying the city receives a good share of revenue from video slot machine businesses and he does not know yet if the casino will have an impact on those businesses.