JANESVILLE – Nowlan & Mouat, a multi-disciplinary Janesville law firm, now has a shortened, new name - Nowlan.
The name change is part of a rebranding for the firm and its eight partners and 16 practicing attorneys.
Nowlan’s website (www.nowlan.com) was similarly redeveloped to reflect the wide-ranging areas of expertise and breadth of legal services Nowlan offers its clients today.
“In today’s digital world, we understand that a website needs to be informative and easy to navigate. Our new format and look will help Nowlan maintain its commitment to provide the exceptional service our clients have come to expect over the last century and a half,” said Nowlan’s managing partner, Tim Lindau.