BELOIT—Beloit could be getting a full service Kwik Trip gas station and convenience store, as the company seeks to rezone a property at the corner of Prairie Avenue and Inman Parkway, according to City of Beloit development records.
Kwik Trip Real Estate Development Manager Troy Mleziva confirmed the company is interested in the property at 3155 Prairie Ave.
The company has submitted a request to amend the city’s future land use map to rezone the property from general industrial, planning records show.
Mleziva said it was too soon to comment on further details on the potential development, adding that there was “no timeline for construction at this point.”
The request for a planned mixed use development would allow more flexibility in layout and allow multiple land uses in properties that are zoned C3, Community Commercial zoning district.
Planning and building staff wrote in the application that the request be approved “because the proposed commercial development is a compatible use for a vacant corner property,” according to the application.
The Beloit Plan Commission will review the request on March 17 and it will then head before the Beloit City Council for final review and possible action, Building and Services Director Drew Pennington said.
The Qwik Trip, if built, would be the first location of its kind in Beloit.