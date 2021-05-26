MADISON—Unemployment rates bumped up slightly in Beloit and Janesville between March and April, but the rates are down dramatically from last April when jobless rates were in the double digits.
Beloit had an unemployment rate of 6.7% in April, up from 6.2 in March, but down from 17.6% in April of 2020, according to figures released Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. Beloit’s rate was the third highest in April among Wisconsin’s 34 largest communities.
Janesville had an unemployment rate of 5.1% in April, up from 4.9% in March, but down from 18.8% in April of 2020. Janesville’s rate was the fifth highest rate in April among the largest communities in the state.
Last April, jobless rates skyrocketed as businesses closed down or had to scale back on employee numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Milwaukee and Racine tied for the highest jobless rates in April, 2021 at 7.5%. Last April, the unemployment rate for each community was 17.6% and 18.9% respectively.
Muskego had the lowest unemployment rate in Wisconsin at 2.9% in April, down from 3.4% in March.
Rock County’s jobless rate was 5.1% in April, unchanged from March, but down from 17.4% in April of 2020.
Walworth County had an unemployment rate of 4.2% in April, down from 4.7% in March, and down from 15.3% in April of 2020.
Jefferson County had an unemployment rate of 3.7% in April, down from 4.4% in March, and down from 13.1% in April of 2020.
Menominee County had the highest unemployment rate among Wisconsin’s 72 counties at 9.3% in April, up from 9.1% in March, but down from 27% in April of 2020.
Lafayette County had the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.7% in April, down from 3.9% in March, and down from 9.7% in April of 2020.
The statewide unemployment rate was 3.9% in April, up slightly from 3.8% in March, but down from 14.8% in April of 2020.
The national unemployment rate was 6.1% in April, down slightly from 6.2% in March and down from 14.7% in April of 2020.