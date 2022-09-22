Unemployment rates edged up slightly in August on both sides of the Wisconsin/Illinois state line.

Beloit had an unemployment rate of 5.6% in Augus, tying with Racine for highest jobless rate among the 35 largest communities in Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. Beloit’s rate was up from 5.2% in July, but down from 6.1% recorded in August of 2021.