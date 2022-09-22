Unemployment rates edged up slightly in August on both sides of the Wisconsin/Illinois state line.
Beloit had an unemployment rate of 5.6% in Augus, tying with Racine for highest jobless rate among the 35 largest communities in Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. Beloit’s rate was up from 5.2% in July, but down from 6.1% recorded in August of 2021.
Madison had the lowest unemployment rate among the largest communities in the state at 2.4% in August, down slightly from 2.5% in July and down from 2.8% in August of 2021.
Nearby Janesville had an unemployment rate of 3.8% in August, which was the eighth highest rate among the 35 largest communities in Wisconsin. That rate was up slightly from 3.7% in July, but down from 4.2% in August of 2021.
Among Wisconsin counties, Rock County had an unemployment rate of 4% in August, up slightly from 3.9% in July, but down from 4.2% in August of 2021.
Nearby Walworth County had an unemployment rate of 3.3% in August, unchanged from July, but down from 3.5% in August of 2021.
Kewaunee County had the lowest unemployment rate in Wisconsin at 2.4% in August, down from 2.5% in July.
Menominee County had the highest rate in the state at 8.9% in August, down from 9.3% in July.
On the Illinois side of the state line, Rockford had an unemployment rate of 8.1% in August, up from 7.7% in July, but down from 10% in August of 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Belvidere had an unemployment rate of 8.5% in August, up from 7.9% in July, but down from 9.1% in August of 2021.
Freeport had an unemployment rate of 5.5% in August, unchanged from July, but down from 7% in August of 2021.
Winnebago County had an unemployment rate of 6.8% in August, up from 6.6% in July, but down from 8% in August of 2021.
Boone County had an unemployment rate of 6.7% in August, up from 6.5% in July, but down from 7% in August of 2021.
Stephenson County had an unemployment rate of 4.5% in August, unchanged from July, but down from 5.2% in August of 2021.
The Wisconsin unemployment rate was 3.1% in August, up slightly from 2.9% in July.
The Illinois unemployment rate was 4.5% in August, up from 4.4% in July.
The national unemployment rate was 3.7% in August, up from 3.5% in July.