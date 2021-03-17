MADISON—Unemployment rates increased in most Wisconsin counties and communities between December and January, according to figures released Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
Beloit had the fourth highest unemployment rate among the 34 communities tracked by the DWD, and Janesville had the sixth highest rate in January.
Beloit’s unemployment rate in January was 5.7%, up from 4.6% in December and up from 4.9% in January of 2020.
Janesville’s jobless rate was 4.8% in January, up from 4.2% in December, and up from 4.1% in January of 2020.
Racine had the highest unemployment rate among the 34 largest communities in Wisconsin at 7.1% in January, up from 6.3% in December. Madison and Muskego tied for the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 3.2% in January.
Thirty-one of the largest communities in the state saw unemployment rate increases between December and January. Superior saw a slight unemployment rate decrease and DePere and Muskigo saw rates that were unchanged between December and January.
Rock County had an unemployment rate of 5% in January, up from 4.1% in December and up from 4.3% in January of 2020.
Nearby Walworth County had an unemployment rate of 4.6% in January, up from 3.9% in December and up from 3.4% in January of 2020.
Jefferson County had an unemployment rate of 4.1% in January, up from 3.6% in December, and up from 3.4% in January of 2020.
Menominee County had the highest jobless rate among Wisconsin’s 72 counties at 8.3% in January, down from 8.6% in December. Lafayette County had the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 3.3% in Jnuary, up from 2.7% in December.
Sixty-eight counties saw unemployment rate increases between December and January. Ashland, Florence and Menominee counties saw unemployment rate decreases while the jobless rate in Iron County stayed the same at 7.8% in December and January.
The statewide unemployment rate was 3.8% in January, down from 4% in December, but up from 3.3% in January of 2020.
The national unemployment rate was 6.3% in January, down from 6.7% in December.