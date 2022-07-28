SPRINGFIELD - Unemployment rates continued to drop in northern Illinois in June, according to figures released Thursday by the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).
Rockford reported a jobless rate of 7.7% in June, down from 9.2% in May and down from 11.1% in June of 2021.
Belvidere had an unemployment rate of 8.3% in June, down from 10.5% in May, and down from 12.1% in June of 2021.
Freeport reported an unemployment rate of 5.3% in June, down from 6.1% in May and down from 7.5% in June of 2021.
Rates also declined in area counties in June.
Winnebago County reported a jobless rate of 6.6% in June, down from 8.3% in May and down from 9.2% in June of 2021.
Boone County reported an unemployment rate of 6.5% in June, down from 8.5% in May and down from 9.4% in June of 2021.
Ogle County had an unemployment rate of 4.6% in June, down from 5.5% in May and down from 6% in June of 2021.
Stephenson County reported an unemployment rate of 4.4% in June, down from 5.1% in May and down from 5.8% in June of 2021.
The statewide unemployment rate was 4.5% in June, down slightly from 4.6% in May and down from 6.5% in June of 2021.
The national unemployment rate was 3.6% in June, unchanged from May, but down from 5.9% in June of 2021.
The Illinois metro areas with the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (up 4.9%, adding 175,900 jobs), the Rockford MSA (up 4.7%, adding 6,500 jobs), and the Bloomington MSA (up 4.6%, adding 4,100 jobs). Total nonfarm jobs was down in the Illinois section of the St. Louis MSA (down 0.1%, with 200 fewer jobs). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality (14 areas); Manufacturing 13 areas); Professional and Business Services and Education and Health Services (11 areas each); Mining and Construction, Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities, Other Services and Government 10 areas each); Wholesale Trade and Retail Trade (eight areas each).
“We continue to be encouraged by the ongoing pandemic-related economic recovery in every corner of the state,” said Deputy Gov. Andy Manar. “IDES and its local workforce partners remain committed to providing training employment services for the unique Illinois workforce.”