SPRINGFIELD—Rockford and Winnebago County ended the year with unemployment rates equal to or slightly lower than where they were at the beginning of 2020.
Although northern Illinois saw a double-digit spike in unemployment rates, which began in April and continued through September, jobless rates have leveled off in the last few months of the year.
Rockford reported an unemployment rate of 9% in December, down slightly from 9.1% in November and up slightly from 8.9% reported in January of 2020.
Winnebago County reported an unemployment rate of 7.4% in December, up slightly from 7.2% in November, but down from 7.7% reported in January of 2020.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could be felt in the area starting in April the unemployment rate for Rockford went from 5.4% in March to 23.8% in April. Likewise, Winnebago County saw it’s unemployment rate go from 4.5% in March to 22.2% in April.
In December, nearby Belvidere had an unemployment rate of 7.9%, up from 7.2% in November. Freeport had an unemployment rate of 7.2% in December, up from 6.9% in November.
Boone County had an unemployment rate of 6.7% in December, up from 6.1% in November. Nearby Ogle County had an unemployment rate of 5.8% in December, up from 5.2% in November. Stevenson County had an unemployment rate of 5.8% in December, up from 5.1% in November.
The Illinois unemployment rate was 7.6% in December, up from 6.9% in November.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused many businesses to close or cut back on business hours and how they did business. The state also put some restrictions in place on certain businesses in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.
In Winnebago County, the unemployment rate remained high for several months. After a high of 22.2% in April, it declined only slightly to 19.1% in May, then 16.1% in June, then 13.8% in July.
“As Illinois works to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic with the ongoing vaccine rollout, IDES (Illinois Department of Employment Security) remains committed to supporting displaced workers and families by offering support and services to those who need it,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes. “The Pritzker administration and IDES continue to work with the U.S. Department of Labor to implement the new federal unemployment program changes as seamlessly as possible to ensure claimants have access to benefits for which they are eligible to receive.”