A hiring sign is displayed at a grocery store in Arlington Heights, Ill., Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Unemployment rates in northern Illinois rose slightly in February, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
SPRINGFIELD — Unemployment rates ticked up a bit throughout northern Illinois in February, according to figures released by the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Winnebago County had an unemployment rate of 6% in February, up from 5.6% in January, but down from 6.9% in February of 2022.
Boone County had an unemployment rate of 7.9% in February, up from 7.2% in January, but down from 8.4% in February of 2022.
Ogle County had an unemployment rate of 6.2% in February, up from 5.9% in January, and up from 6.1% in February of 2022.
Stephenson County had an unemployment rate of 5.7% in February, up from 5.2% in January and up from 5.5% in February of 2022.
Among cities, Rockford had an unemployment rate of 6.8% in February, up from 6.3% in January, but down from 7.9% in February of 2022.
Belvidere had an unemployment rate of 9.9% in February, up from 8.9% in January, but down from 10.6% in February of 2022.
Freeport had an unemployment rate of 5.9% in February, up from 5.6% in January and up from 5.5% in February of 2022.
The statewide unemployment rate was 4.5% in February, unchanged from January’s rate, but down from 4.6% in February of 2022.
The national unemployment rate was 3.6% in February, up from 3.4% in January, but unchanged from 3.6% in February 2022.
The Illinois metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were in the Chicago Metropolitan Division (-0.9 point to 4.1%), the Rockford MSA (-0.8 point to 6.3%), and the Decatur MSA (-0.6 point to 5.9%). The largest unemployment rate increases were in the Lake County-Kenosha County Metro (+0.4 point to 5.4%), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (+0.3%, +4.6%) and the Elgin Metro (+0.3 point to 5.9%). The unemployment rate was unchanged in the Bloomington MSA (4.0%) and the Champaign-Urbana MSA (4.1%).