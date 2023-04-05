Unemployment Benefits

A hiring sign is displayed at a grocery store in Arlington Heights, Ill., Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Unemployment rates in northern Illinois rose slightly in February, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

 Nam Y. Huh - staff, AP

SPRINGFIELD — Unemployment rates ticked up a bit throughout northern Illinois in February, according to figures released by the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

Winnebago County had an unemployment rate of 6% in February, up from 5.6% in January, but down from 6.9% in February of 2022.