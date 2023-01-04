Job Fair set for Janesville on Jan. 11 Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jan 4, 2023 Jan 4, 2023 Updated 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE—A Job Fair is scheduled for 2—4 p.m. on Jan. 11 at the Rock County Job Center, 1717 Center Ave.The event will have 40 employers in attendance. Individuals may update and print their resumes in the Resource Room prior to the event.Individuals having questions can email DETWDA11BusinessServices@dwd.wisconsin.gov.The event is being held in cooperation with the Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rock County Job Center Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now UPDATE: Woman who died in Rock River was a doctor at SwedishAmerican - UW Health in Rockford Beloit teens help save owl tangled in soccer net First baby of new year born in Beloit Shirland, Illinois man who died in crash identified Captain to retire from Beloit Fire Department after 30 years Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime