JANESVILLE—So far, there’s nothing that would hold back a developer from being allowed to build a 40-bed stroke and heart attack rehabilitation hospital in Janesville.
The Janesville Plan Commission unanimously OK’d a conditional-use request Monday for plans for an inpatient rehab center at Kettering and Milton Avenue, just north of the busy, diverging diamond interchange at Highway 26 and Interstate 90/39.
There, landowner Ryan Brothers intends to sell about 5 acres of a larger, 20-acre farm field to Encompass Health Corp., a private health care company that says it would construct a 40-bed inpatient health rehabilitation hospital.
The conditional-use approval does not require action by the city council.
The approvals came despite some concerns by plan commission members that the project doesn’t have fully fleshed-out plans for where multiple entries and exits could be placed.
An official from Encompass said Monday night that the rehab center could break ground in the spring, and the facility could open its doors sometime in 2024.
The plan commission’s approval came despite one neighbor in a residential subdivision across the road who urged the city not to allow a rehab center to funnel traffic onto Rotamer Road—an already busy neighborhood thoroughfare that serves traffic from residential areas and nearby, big-box retail centers.
City of Janesville senior planner Brian Schweigl said Ryan Brothers proposes to sell 5-acres on the southeast corner of the property to Encompass but will hold onto an adjacent 15 acres for possible future development.
The city’s traffic study suggests a second phase of development might bring a 50-unit “assisted living” facility and a “190 units” of multifamily housing.
An Encompass official said the company would serve up to 40 patients who’ve are recovering from heart and stroke illnesses at area hospitals.
The rehab facility would run rehab services 12 hours a day and offer patients inpatient services for an average of about 13 days per patient, an Encompass official said.
About 75 people would work at the rehab facility, but eventually, it would staff more than 100 workers. Encompass said staff at the center will work to help patients to recover speech, movement, swallowing and other motor skills that can be impacted by strokes or heart attack.
Encompass runs 144 similar, inpatient rehab facilities around the country.
Ryan Brothers had asked the city to shift slightly to the southeast a buffer area on the property that’s intended to separate the developed parcel, which has been zoned for business since 1998, from residential subdivisions to the north, south and east.
Traffic volumes under the rehab center development would increase by 120 vehicle trips a day, according to a traffic study conducted by a consultant to the city of Janesville. That traffic volume would include non-emergency transport by ambulance of patients being moved from local hospitals to the rehab facility.
But if the remaining 15 acres were developed under business or commercial use, the same study shows a larger increase in traffic—an extra 1,000 vehicle trips a day or more, according to the study.
Plan commission member and city council president Douglas Marklein said the immediate development of a 40-bed hospital doesn’t seem to him to presage immediately traffic problems. But he pointed out that the development might make future use of adjacent parcels in the busy area tricky for another developer.
“I’d hate to be the next one who’d comes in at that (remaining) out lot.” He said that “traffic needs” for a future developer could make further zoning for continued development a challenge.
Marklein also sought, and the commission approved, to waive a requirement that the developer plant trees on a 200 feet swath of berm planned along Kettering as a buffer between the rehab center and existing neighborhoods along to the east and north.
He said he thinks it’d be a better idea to seed trees on about half the span that would be adjacent to the clinic but hold off trees on the rest of the span until the landowner decides if and how to develop remaining land around the rehab center.
The city also intends to wait for further possible development at the 20-acre spot before installation of sidewalks.
Plan commission member Kathy Voskuil pointed out that she was concerned a possible access road to the rehab facility off Rotamer Road is shown on designs to have no street lights.