BELOIT—“I enjoy ice cream and it’s joyful, not only for kids, but adults.”
It’s part of the reason Joeann Evans said she opened the Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Company stand at the ABC Supply Stadium with her husband Dannie Evans. The Evanses and other budding business owners are selling a variety of foods as vendors in the stadium. With massive foot traffic through the new attraction, the entrepreneurs say they are not only growing their sales, but also getting the word out about their offerings and making plans for the future.
Maria Perez, the owner of CoCo’s Tamales who has been serving Mexican fare since she was 14 years old, said her setup at the stadium has significantly grown her business. Coco’s Tamales along with Lil Frank’s BBQ are in “food truck alley.”
For Perez, the biggest benefit is not selling tamales, but meeting people who are setting her up with catering gigs outside stadium hours.
Nearby, Frank Carroll Jr. operates Lil Frank’s BBQ, a mobile catering service. He ties his smoker to his pickup truck and ushers it in for each night of cooking with his wife following him with a support vehicle. A purchasing coordinator at United Industries by day, Carroll said his new business is doing great inside the ballpark and benefiting from the exposure.
Carroll said his offerings also have been a hit at other local events in the area, thanks in part to his rub and sauce which he perfected over two years.
“So far, it’s been a takeover,” he said.
Krystal Judah, of Whitewater, sells cotton candy with Green Light Go along with her two kids. She said the youngsters are learning the ropes of entrepreneurship and saving up for a new bike and an Oculus virtual reality device. They rotate 20 flavors of cotton candy through the stadium, including banana, chocolate and grape, although “pink” and “blue” remain top sellers.
“They are learning how to manage a business, deciding on prices and are the face of the business,” Judah said.
Joeann Evans, a mother of nine grown children who works as an accountant, heard about the opportunity for entrepreneurs to sell items at the stadium, which is home to the Sky Carp baseball team, and she jumped on it. She and her husband, a diversion specialist with Rock County, had run a gyro restaurant at one point. They thought ice cream would be easier than cooking, and there was a need for dessert near the stands.
The fans seemed to agree.
Sonia Moore was getting a bowl of ultimate Oreo ice cream with chocolate sauce and fixings “for her husband” as the line began to grow.
The Evanses said Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Company is Madison-based and they like the idea of offering a product from Wisconsin. They trained with the company, tasted all the products and set up shop in the evenings six days a week with the help of James Pabst and his daughter Jackie Pabst and other employees. They started scooping last year in the stadium, and will remain open through the season from April to September.
The Evanses are able to store their freezers at the stadium site, making for convenient operations.
They hope to keep growing the business, offering their ice cream at parties or perhaps a brick and mortar store on Beloit’s east side one day
Despite their full-time employment outside of their business, they hope to keep going.
“This is fun,” she said.
“Geronimo Hospitality Group has been good to entrepreneurs,” Dannie Evans added.
Blair Schmitz, general manager for food and beverage with Geronimo Hospitality Group, said Geronimo is happy to have the entrepreneurs working alongside them with their unique offerings.
“It’s all about the local flavor,” he said.
He noted different non-profit organizations also come in and work concessions to raise money for their organizations.
Schmitz said the Sky Carp mission is to make a positive impact on the communities where they exist.
“It’s good to give back,” he said.