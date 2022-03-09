BELOIT—Seven minority-owned businesses were able to give pitches for growing their ventures during the inaugural Rock County Jumpstart pitch event on Wednesday night.
Around 150 people, local officials and business stakeholders gathered at the Beloit Public Library to support the small group of entrepreneurs who had been hard at work through a 10-week intensive accelerator program to help sharpen their entrepreneurial skills and business plan. Keynote speaker Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes also spoke prior to the pitches, encouraging the Beloit community to build a business environment that was inclusive for all people.
Businesses that participated in the event included 5 Star Tainos by Rose Dones, Always & Forever by Shatoria Teague, Backyard Barbecue by Lester Grace, Blessed Divine Creations Paquita Reddish, JSweets Homemade Treats by Jessica Quince, Loggins Cleaning Service by Tennisha Loggins and Montalvo Landscaping by Corey Montalvo.
Rock County Jumpstart Founder Genia Stevens might be one of the busiest people in Rock County as she is a current Rock County board member and contending Beloit City Council candidate, but the active leader isn’t too busy to help foster minority-owned business development.
“Our time isn’t always taking about business,” Stevens said. “Sometimes they just need someone they can talk to and someone they can trust or to call to celebrate the successes, no matter how small.”
Through the accelerator program, Stevens works with business partners and local officials to help build relationships to know each entrepreneur’s strengths and needs.
“We’ve learned that we must work with them as a whole person and not just as an entrepreneur,” Stevens said. “It’s an honor and a pleasure to work with them.”
During her remarks, Stevens referenced just how fruitful brainstorming sessions were, recalling how an upcoming community event was born.
On Aug. 13, the inaugural Beloit Multicultural Food Festival will be held.
“We were throwing around ideas and this came to life,” Stevens said happily. “These entrepreneurs are smart, creative, driven and inspiring.”
Part of her mission with Rock County Jumpstart, Stevens said, was to also promote development in all of Rock County, including Beloit’s west side, an area often overlooked by out-of-town developers.
“We can have it all,” Stevens said. “We don’t have to choose one area of our community over another.”
Barnes echoed Stevens’ call to support minority-owned businesses.
“Without minority-owned businesses, the economy wouldn’t be as strong as it is,” Barnes said. “You are all helping to contribute to rebuilding this economy to make sure it works for everybody.”
Barnes said he was encouraged to see the buy-in from the community for Wednesday night’s event.
“Having so many local leaders here is a testament to what you are building to have a more inclusive economic environment in Beloit,” Barnes said.