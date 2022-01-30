BELOIT—Seven entrepreneurs from the Beloit area will pitch ideas to an audience and panel of judges in hopes of securing funding and finding ways to further grow their small businesses to the next level.
The business owners have participated in the 10-week Accelerator program by Rock County Jumpstart, an organization that fosters Black business development, and the pitch night, set for 5—8 p.m. March 9 at the Beloit Public Library, is the culmination of the group’s efforts.
Over the last 10 weeks, the entrepreneurs have worked together to brainstorm new business ideas and help one another grow their business plans, according to Rock County Jumpstart founder Genia Stevens.
The event will feature food tastings and networking opportunities followed by a keynote speaker, who Stevens teased as a high-profile Wisconsin public official. The top three business ideas receive tiered funding from a panel of seven judges, with awards ranging from $1,000 to $2,500 for the top three pitches. The remaining business owners will have opportunities to connect with audience members for potential support outside of the top three awards, Stevens said.
“Our Black and Brown business owners have yet to really ask for things that they need,” Stevens said. “We are getting them to that place of just asking and what I have learned in building out Rock County Jumpstart is you have to show what you are doing, what you learned and what you have accomplished for people to buy in.”
Stevens said the pitch night idea came from her experience working with organizations similar to Rock County Jumpstart in Dane County that all worked towards hosting a business pitch event, but she took a slightly different approach to get there.
Instead of having one person serve as the individual who gave advice and offered ideas to all participating entrepreneurs, Stevens said she turned the process into a collaborative effort to help the free flow of ideas between entrepreneurs while she served as a person in the background to give advice, offer strategy ideas and steer conversation.
“In the class, we are working through each individual business one by one as a team,” Stevens said.
Businesses participating in the pitch night include: 5 Star Tainos, Always & Forever, Backyard Barbecue, Blessed Divine Creations, JSweets Homemade Treats, Loggins Cleaning Service and Montalvo Landscaping. Food will be provided by 5 Star Tainos, Backyard Barbecue, JSweets Homemade Treats and Snacks and Stuff.
The event is free while donations are encouraged. Registration is required due to limited seating available at the library. To register to attend, visit www.https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jumpstart-accelerator-pitch-night-tickets-237790276117.