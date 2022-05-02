JANESVILLE - An in-person job fair for Rock County and surrounding residents will be held on from 2 - 4 p.m. on May 18 at the new Rock County Job Center at 1717 Center Ave.

The event will have 20 employers registered with more than 550 reported job openings.

Individuals may update and print their resumes in the resource room prior to the event. Anyone who would like to view a full list of registered employers can do so by visiting the website at www.wisconsinjobcenter.org/events/2022/0518_janesville.pdf.

Individuals having questions can email DETWDA11BusinessServices@dwd.wisconsin.gov.

