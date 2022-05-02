hot In-person job fair slated in Janesville Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email May 2, 2022 May 2, 2022 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLE - An in-person job fair for Rock County and surrounding residents will be held on from 2 - 4 p.m. on May 18 at the new Rock County Job Center at 1717 Center Ave.The event will have 20 employers registered with more than 550 reported job openings.Individuals may update and print their resumes in the resource room prior to the event. Anyone who would like to view a full list of registered employers can do so by visiting the website at www.wisconsinjobcenter.org/events/2022/0518_janesville.pdf.Individuals having questions can email DETWDA11BusinessServices@dwd.wisconsin.gov. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Job Fair Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Town of Beloit teen accused of repeated sexual assault of a child Person shot and killed at Precision Drawn Metals in Janesville Ventriloquist/comedian Jeff Dunham coming to Beloit Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers Beloit Serta employees to move to Janesville in phases Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime