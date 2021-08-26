SPRINGFIELD—Unemployment rates dropped throughout Illinois in July, according to figures released Thursday by the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Boone County had the highest unemployment rate among Illinois’ 102 counties at 8.8% in July, down from 9.6% in June and down from 16% in July of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic still had a grip on the nation.
Winnebago County had a jobless rate of 8.7% in July, down from 9.4% in June and down from 16.1% in July of 2020.
Cook County had an unemployment rate of 8.8% in July, making it the second highest rate in the state. That figure id down from 10% in June.
Brown County had the lowest unemployment rate among Illinois counties at 2.9% in July, up slightly from 2.8% in June.
Area counties saw declining jobless rates. Stephenson County had an unemployment rate of 5.2% in July, down from 5.8% in June and down from 9.7% in July of 2020. Ogle County had an unemployment rate of 5.5% in July, down from 5.9% in June and down from 11.4% in July of 2020.
Among Illinois cities, Rockford had an unemployment rate of 10.5% in July, down from 11.4% in June and down from 18.8% in July of 2020. Total nonfarm employment in Rockford’s Metro Statistical Area in July 2021 was unchanged from its July 2020 level of 136,700.
Belvidere had an unemployment rate of 11.2% in July, down from 12.3% in June and down from 19.3% in July of 2020.
Freeport had an unemployment rate of 6.9% in July, down from 7.6% in June and down from 12.3% in July of 2020.
Harvey had the highest unemployment rate in the state at 16.9% in July, down from 19.3% in June and down from 21.2% in July of 2020.
Edwardsville had the lowest rate in the state at 3.8% in July, down from 4.1% in June and down from 8.2% in July of 2020.
The statewide unemployment rate was 7% in July, down from 7.9% in June and down from 12.4% in July of 2020.
The national unemployment rate was 5.7% in July, down from 6.1% in June and down from 10.5% in July of 2020.