Festive music was part of the fun at the Downtown Beloit Association’s Holidazzle Friday night. Caroling throughout the downtown were members of Beloit Memorial High School’s choirs. Several are pictured here in front of the First National Bank Plaza, corner of State Street and East Grand Avenue.
Forty-seven vendors displayed their wares in 34 downtown locations Friday night for Beloit's annual Holidazzle. Among those offering crafty ideas was Jeanette Krause who set up her offerings at First National Bank and Trust. Those items included hand-painted ornaments, snowmen and many more items Krause crafts throughout the year just for Holidazzle.
BELOIT—Downtown Beloit was all aglow Friday night as merchants, vendors and patrons enjoyed an evening of unique shopping, music and more.
As the Downtown Beloit Association’s Holidazzle got underway, people lined the streets venturing into the many open shops to visit, browse and buy.
At Bagels & More, the annual cookie frosting activity was set to occur directed by Joan Siekierski who with her husband, Dave Siekierski, own the shop.
“It’s a community event we want to be involved with and spread a little Christmas cheer,” Dave Siekierski said of Holidazzle.
The cookies offered are the shop’s signature cookie, he explained.
Throughout the downtown, there was an air of celebration as vendors were invited back to showcase their wares in various venues. It was the first time since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Shauna El-Amin, DBA Executive Director.
“There are 47 vendors back in 34 locations this year,” she said. “The vendors are ready to get back out there, back to business and to customers.”
Two customers at the DBA site said they are familiar with the annual event.
“We typically do this each year,” said the duo of mom, Danielle Rogacki, and daughter, Amanda Rogacki.
“I like looking at smaller businesses and supporting them,” said Amanda, a senior at Turner High School.
Besides the several vendors who lined the inside of the DBA location, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus also were available so families and could have their photos taken with the jolly couple.
At First National Bank and Trust Company, vendor Jeanette Krause was busy setting out hand-painted ornaments, snowmen, gnomes and more.
“I only do this one night a year at Holidazzle,” Krause said.
At the Villager Gallery and Frameworks, owner Betsy Schmiechen said the annual event prepares her for the season.
“It’s a really fun way to kick off the holiday season and it gets me prepared,” Schmiechen said.
Music also was part of the special night and featured were members of the Beloit Memorial High School choirs led by teacher Mat Anderson.
The choir members could be seen early on at the First National Bank Plaza among the colorful lights as they filled the air with Christmas carols.