BELOIT - For more than a century, fresh flowers, potted plants and assorted items have graced the inside of a business at 512 E. Grand Ave. in downtown Beloit.
And that will continue.
But as of Aug.12, the traditional retail shop changed hands.
New owners of Rindfleisch Flowers are Angie Lydon-Strand and her husband, Matt Strand.
Neither have worked in the floral business before, however, both have much business experience in sales and management.
Previously, “I worked at Bryden Motors for 12 years,” Lydon-Strand said.
“I would come here and get bows for the vehicles that were sold,” she said.
She also worked at the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home & Crematorium.
“Matt is the manager at Everett’s (liquor store)” she said.
Lydon-Strand operates the store and her husband helps out on his day off, she said.
They also have six part-time employees. Three are designers who create arrangements plus help with window displays. They are helping Lydon-Strand learn the craft of floral arranging.
“I am still learning,” she said, about two weeks after purchasing the business.
When asked why she decided to try the floral business, Lydon-Strand said she was ready for something new.
“I was looking for my second act and this just happened to come about.”
She also said she enjoys working with the public and appreciates the support that has been shown for the couple.
“I’m so excited; people have been so supportive.”
Matt Strand said they both like working with people.
“Retail is all about helping customers and getting them what they want,” he said.
And customers have been coming to Rindfleisch Flowers since the 19th century.
The history of the shop goes back to 1888.
The present building, in its unaltered state, dates back to about 1926, according to an Architecture and History Inventory conducted by the Wisconsin Historical Society in 1980.
“This building remains in its totally original, unaltered state and is in fact probably the least altered pre-1930 structure in all of downtown Beloit,” according to the survey.
The new owners appreciate the authenticity of the building and don’t plan to alter the architecture.
They do plan to do some painting and a little updating inside and out, they said.
But the Tudor-arched front doorway, large plate glass window, tiled floor, woodworking and more will remain intact.
“We are hoping to do a grand re-opening in October,” Lydon-Strand said.
The store hours are: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday.