BELOIT—Beloit area entrepreneur Marcus Dunlap isn’t afraid to take on new challenges, with the award winning tattooist putting his effort behind his latest venture—reopening and building on the legacy of a beloved local bar and restaurant.
Dunlap, 28, will open Captain Jack Hanson’s Bar and Grill, 615 Cranston Road, on Jan. 1. While the name and nautical theme might be similar to the Hanson’s of the past, Dunlap says he wants his establishment to build off that 82-year history of Hanson’s Bar while offering an elevated gourmet dining experience and a refreshed bar atmosphere.
“I wanted to build on the foundation of what was here, but to also improve on it in ways that fit my vision for this space,” Dunlap said.
The interior of the building, first built in 1897, has been refreshed and improved, but customers will still recognize the place. Dunlap notes there have been behind-the-scenes improvements, with a remodeled kitchen space and a beer tap line that has its own cooling system to keep brews frosty around the clock.
Revamped food and drink menus will feature a host of American fare classics, and the two-for-one burger special that made Hanson’s a go-to spot for many in the Beloit area. While the food and drink menus have yet to be finalized, Dunlap said he plans to serve fresh, not frozen, foods and will have local beers from Beloit-area small-batch brewers on tap.
“We want to support local businesses just as we would hope that people support us,” Dunlap said.
The chance to purchase the property came up after Hanson’s closed due to COVID-19 in the spring of 2020, and Dunlap said he couldn’t pass up the opportunity.
“I kept driving by it and it was closed for seven months or so and I just started thinking was it up to me to be the one to revive this iconic place in our community,” Dunlap said. “I couldn’t pass it up. I came here as a kid and had drinks here when I turned 21. This place is special to me. I am really excited.”
This is Dunlap’s first time entering the restaurant and bar business. However, he brings nearly a decade of small business acumen to the table having successfully built South Beloit-based Dr. Dunlap’s Ink Therapy tattoo and piercing parlor into one of the most well-known shops in the Stateline Area and beyond. Dunlap’s drive has led him to a career of award-winning tattoo work winning multiple national and regional awards.
The pandemic unfortunately forced Dunlap to close a tattoo shop he opened in Miami due to inability to travel frequently back-and-forth from Beloit and the Sunshine State, but he still makes it down to the area to work as a tattoo artist in residence with shops in the area he’s built relationships with, he said. Through his time tattooing, Dunlap says he’s built a wide range of clients, from regular folks to celebrities, many of whom have reached out showing support for his latest venture.
“I know what I am doing is going to be challenging,” Dunlap said. “I know that this is a really hard time to open a business, but I feel like I have the experience as an entrepreneur to take on those challenges and work towards something that is important to not only me but the entire Beloit community.”