BELOIT—The Beloit Health System has voiced renewed opposition to a City of Beloit proposal that would change the zoning classifications related to medical facility uses and development.
The proposed ordinance change replaces “hospital” as a use category with the broader term “medical facility,” and clarifies that hospitals, medical clinics, ambulatory surgery centers and nursing homes as examples of potentially allowed developments. Another change would remove emergency medical care as an example of retail service and medical and dental clinics as examples of office uses.
The effort follows a controversial development proposal that resulted in OrthoIllinois withdrawing its application to build an ambulatory surgery center in the Gateway Business Park after strong opposition by the Beloit Health System, the City of Beloit’s largest employer.
No new plans for future development have been submitted by OrthoIllinois as of Thursday, a City of Beloit spokesperson confirmed.
In a news release issued on Wednesday, the health system said the city “appeared to be favoring private interests of a for-profit developer over an established nonprofit health system,” and also accused the city of “continued bias and lack of uniformity of governance” over the proposed change.
“BHS has proudly provided care for over 500 inpatients, testing for 25,000 community members and close to 28,000 vaccinations,” said BHS CEO Tim McKevett. “We are the city’s largest employer with deep roots in the community. Our top priority is, has, and will always be to provide the safest, best care for our community.”
The health system contends the current zoning amendment would change existing BHS medical clinics from permitted uses by right to conditional uses subject to the approval of the Beloit Plan Commission and Beloit City Council.
“BHS is committed to protecting the public health and general welfare of our community. The city’s new ordinance goes against public health and safety,” the health system release said.
In response to the health system’s grievances, Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said she was “disappointed in Beloit Health System’s continued unwarranted accusations and attacks” on the city.
“The city remains unbiased and neutral. The City does not regulate competition in the marketplace,” Luther continued. “The city has a legal obligation to provide appropriate zoning locations for multitudes of uses throughout the City. Given our history with BHS, it is unfortunate they do not recognize the City’s responsibilities and choose instead to inappropriately place blame.”