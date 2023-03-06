BELOIT — Aimee Thurner has seen plenty of challenges and changes in the past few years as she has served as executive director of the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce.
Now entering her sixth year as leader of the chamber, and after more than 20 years working for the organization, she feels there is a new sense of vitality and recovery in the business community.
The chamber and the Greater Beloit business community had to deal with some great challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the chamber staff and membership seems to have overcome the challenges of the past few years and they came out stronger and renewed in spirit.
“We’re almost fully back to 100% of our programing,” Thurner said. “We have retained 94.7% of our membership.”
During the challenging times of COVID-19, many chamber members dropped their membership in an effort to save money. Many businesses had to alter their business hours and some had to close for a time due to the pandemic. This caused many members to reevaluate their costs and membership in the chamber suffered because of this. However, many of the members who dropped out have come back and the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce now boasts a membership of 380 businesses, Thurner said.
As things return to normal, the chamber is getting back to a regular schedule of programs.
The chamber is looking forward its Taste of the Chamber event when area restaurants and food vendors showcase their special dishes.
The chamber also is planning eight Business After Hours events, when a local business invites chamber members and the public to tour their facilities and network.
The Greater Beloit Chamber also is partnering with the Stateline Chamber for the Influential Women in Business event.
And, of course the Chamber Golf Outing once again will be held this year, giving members a fun day on the links.
One special event that is returning under a new name is the Beyond Breakfast event. Formerly called the Legislative Breakfast, this event allowed members to meet and talk to local government officials in a relaxed breakfast atmosphere. The first Beyond Breakfast is scheduled for March 24 and will feature Rep. Clinton Anderson, D-Beloit and Rep. Ellen Schutt, R-Clinton.
The chamber staff is ready to answer questions of members and provide help in any way they can. Madyson Wade is Investor Relations Manager at the chamber, and Kelly Bosen is Director of Marketing and Events.
Thurner said she has seen some encouraging signs in the past year that chamber members are getting back to a comfort zone and they are getting back to enjoying activities.
“People are really engaged again. They want to attend chamber events,” she said.
Looking to the future, she said she and the staff at the chamber will be looking to meet the members’ needs and explore new opportunities for service.