BELOIT — The Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce has a variety of upcoming events meant to engage, inform and assist members. The following is a schedule of events that members may want to attend:
- Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting and Dinner, 5 — 8 p.m., March 7 at the Eclipse Center, Beloit. The theme of the event is “Leadership That Soars,” and the featured speaker is Retired Captain Tim “Lucky” Kinsella. The event will include an update of chamber activities during the past year as well as awards presented to individuals and businesses.
- SCORE Small Business Counseling, 8 a.m. — 5 p.m., March 21 at the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce Office, 635 Third St., Beloit. This free and confidential program offers business advice from trained individuals from the Senior Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE). Email to aimeet@greaterbeloitchamber.org to see what times are available for counseling and advice.
- Beyond Breakfast, 7:30 — 9 a.m. March 24 at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd., Beloit. Guests of the breakfast will be newly elected Wisconsin state assembly representatives, Rep. Clinton Anderson, D-Beloit, and Rep. Ellen Schutt, R-Clinton. The two legislators will update breakfast guests on what is happening regarding legislative action in Madison, as well as offer news on resources available to businesses. This event formerly was known as the Legislative Breakfast and is making a return as a chamber event after being on hiatus during the pandemic.