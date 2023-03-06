BELOIT — The Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce has a variety of upcoming events meant to engage, inform and assist members. The following is a schedule of events that members may want to attend:

- Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting and Dinner, 5 — 8 p.m., March 7 at the Eclipse Center, Beloit. The theme of the event is “Leadership That Soars,” and the featured speaker is Retired Captain Tim “Lucky” Kinsella. The event will include an update of chamber activities during the past year as well as awards presented to individuals and businesses.

