JANESVILLE—The Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board (SWWDB) has received a $1.6 million grant from the Department of Workforce Development (DWD) to implement several projects to assist in advancing and improving several critical areas with workforce needs.
SWWDB’s goal is to help assist 300 individuals in the next two years through structured and subsidized training, participation stipends, completion incentives and support services so that eligible individuals gain employment skills and/or complete training in the trades, manufacturing, truck driving or childcare/early childhood education. SWWDB also hopes to advance the self-sufficiency of Community Action (CAP) participants by addressing the supportive service needs of those who are recently employed.
Essential Child Care will subsidize training for individuals entering childcare/early childhood education programs. Accelerated Industrial Maintenance will provide academy-style training in Industrial Maintenance resulting in an embedded technical diploma through Blackhawk Technical College.
Truck-Driver Short-Term Training will provide the 170-hour CDL Class A or B training, while Construction Up will offset the costs of apprenticeship training up to $5,000. Power Skills: Transferable-Employment Program provides soft-skills training in communication, teamwork, adaptability and leadership. This program will be offered at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College and Blackhawk Technical College.
SWWDB and partners are developing implementation plans and will soon be recruiting individuals. For more information regarding the various initiatives funded under this project and/or to be placed on the project contact list, please email SWWDB at WorkAdvance@swwdb.org and follow us for ongoing updates: www.swwdb.org and https://www.facebook.com/swwdb. Gail Graham, SWWDB’s Business Services Manager, can also be reached at 608- 295-4887.
This two-year, $1,610,243 project is 100% funded by the United States Department of Treasury through the American Rescue Plan Act. The Department of Treasury offers no guarantees, warranties, or assurances of any kind, express or implied, with respect to such information, including any information or linked sites and including, but not limited to, accuracy of the information or its completeness, timeliness, usefulness, adequacy, continued availability, or ownership.
For Additional Information Contact:
Contact: Gail Graham
SWWDB Business Services Manager
Dr. Daniel Hale Williams Rock County Resource Center
1717 Center Avenue
Janesville, Wisconsin 53546
608-295-4887