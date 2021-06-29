ROSCOE—Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois opened a new Donation Express on June 9 with doors opening at 8 a.m. The Donation Express is located at 4682 E. Rockton Road in Roscoe and will offer fast, convenient drop-off service with a drive-up, drop-off, drive-off concept.
Donation Express will be open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m.—6 p.m. and Sunday, noon—5 p.m.
Donations of clothing, shoes, housewares, sporting goods, computers and electronics, books and other gently used items are accepted at the Donation Express. Furniture cannot be accepted but can instead be donated at any of Goodwill’s store locations. Donated items can be counted as charitable deductions on 2021 tax forms if donations are made on or before Dec. 31, 2021.
“We are excited to be opening our second Donation Express,” said Ben Bernsten, President of Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois. “The new location offers people a quick and convenient way to drop off donations which is key to people’s busy lifestyles. The donations we receive fund our local mission programs providing valuable skills and training to individuals with barriers to employment. We are very grateful to our donors.”
Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois diverted over 16 million pounds of items from area landfills in 2020 through generous donations from the public. These items were sold in Goodwill’s retail stores to fund the many programs that the organization provides free of charge to community members, such as job training, job placement, GED preparation, young adult re-entry programming, and income tax preparation and filling. Goodwill provided services to 18,724 people in the community during 2020.
A Ribbon Cutting Celebration with the Stateline Chamber of Commerce was planned for June 29 when guests could sign up for giveaways and gift cards.