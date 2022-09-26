MADISON—Gas prices are rising in Wisconsin and across the nation.
Prices at the gas pump rose a nickel over the past week, as the national average gas price hit $3.72 per gallon. The main reason is higher regional prices on the West Coast and the Midwest due to refinery issues ranging from planned maintenance to a fire, according to a news release from the AAA—The Auto Club Group. But low domestic demand as fewer drivers fuel up and much lower oil prices have helped to blunt some of the impact. On Friday, the price of oil slipped below $80 a barrel for the first time since January, primarily due to fears of a recession-led global economic slowdown.
“Slack demand and lower oil prices should take some pressure off rising gas prices,” said Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA—The Auto Club Group. “But Hurricane Ian could cause problems, depending on the storm’s track, by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries.”
The average price at the pump in Wisconsin was $3.77 as of Monday, according to the AAA. That price is up from a week ago when it was $3.41 per gallon. It was $3.63 a gallon a month ago in Wisconsin.
In the Beloit/Janesville area, the average gas price was $3.70 a gallon as of Monday, up from $3.28 a week ago. The average price in the Beloit/Janesville area was $3.48 a month ago.
Green Bay had the highest average price in the state at $3.81 per gallon as of Monday, up from $3.35 a week ago and up from $3.57 a month ago.
Meanwhile, according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased from 8.49 million b/d to 8.32 million b/d last week. Moreover, according to the EIA, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 1.6 million bbl to 214.6 million bbl. Although gasoline demand has decreased, tight supply and fluctuating oil prices have increased the national average price. However, if gas demand remains low pump price increases will likely be minimal.
Today’s national average of $3.72 is 14 cents less than a month ago but 54 cents more than a year ago.