This photo shows prices for regular gas at a station along Milwaukee Road in Beloit at $3.89.

MADISON—Gas prices are rising in Wisconsin and across the nation.

Prices at the gas pump rose a nickel over the past week, as the national average gas price hit $3.72 per gallon. The main reason is higher regional prices on the West Coast and the Midwest due to refinery issues ranging from planned maintenance to a fire, according to a news release from the AAA—The Auto Club Group. But low domestic demand as fewer drivers fuel up and much lower oil prices have helped to blunt some of the impact. On Friday, the price of oil slipped below $80 a barrel for the first time since January, primarily due to fears of a recession-led global economic slowdown.

